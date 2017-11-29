After months of waiting, Marvel has finally released the first trailer for Avengers: Infinity War online. There's a lot to love about it and there's an insane amount of stuff going on. Virtually every Marvel hero is featured in the trailer, but there's one very noticeable absence. Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye doesn't show up for a single second of the trailer. So that raises the question, where is Hawkeye at during Avengers: Infinity War?

Let's start with what we know. At the end of Captain America: Civil War, Clint Barton was locked up with the rest of Cap's team in prison, following their fight with Iron Man and his gang of heroes. Though, at the very end of the movie, it looks as though Steve Rogers has come to bust them out. As for what happens after that? It's important, because that could explain why we don't see Hawkeye at all in this first trailer for Avengers: Infinity War.

Even though we see most of the Marvel heroes that we've come to know and love, at least in quick glances in the trailer, everyone is divided up and seems to be fighting different battles. Thor is in space with the Guardians of the Galaxy, for one. Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Wong and Bruce Banner are together in many shots, with Spider-Man helping them fight Thanos at one point. And then there's the Nomad version of Captain America, who's seen in Wakanda with Black Panther.

Cap's new team includes Bucky, Falcon, Black Widow (with her fancy new blonde hair), with Hulk, War Machine, Wakandan warrior Okoye and Black Panther along for the massive fight that is going to take place in Wakanda. That seems like the perfect place for Hawkeye, but he's not there. Vision, who has a new human form, is seen with Scarlet Witch. Is it possible Hawkeye is going to break up the party and be the third wheel there? Probably not. So where is Clint Barton?

Speculating a bit, the answer may be simple. In Avengers: Age of Ultron, we learned that Clint has a family and that they live a secluded life on a farm, far away from the dangers that being an Avenger represents. It seems more than likely that Hawkeye is hanging out with his family following the events of Captain America: Civil War. That could explain why we don't see him in any of these action shots. We know for sure he's in the movie, so we're going to see Jeremy Renner, but in what capacity is unclear. And now, a bit more mysterious.

We've seen some set photos of Hawkeye from Avengers 4 that hint at a possible dark turn for the character in that movie. So, with that in mind, it's possible that Marvel is holding back on revealing what's going on with Hawkeye, as to not spoil something big. This is also just a teaser trailer. We're going to see at least one more full-length trailer for Avengers: Infinity War ahead of the May 4, 2018, release date. So we may still get some clues to Hawkeye's role in the movie before it's released.