If you still haven't seen Avengers: Infinity War yet, there will be some major SPOILERS below, so be sure to read on at your own risk, as the Russo Brothers explain their process regarding the numerous deaths in the movie. Even if you haven't seen this massive superhero adventure yet, you likely assumed that some of your favorite MCU heroes would perish in this adventure, especially after Kevin Feige warned fans in an interview that the first five minutes would be "devastating". This is your last chance to avoid SPOILERS for Avengers: Infinity War, so read on at your own risk.

The first five minutes of Avenger: Infinity War were as devastating as promised, with Thanos (Josh Brolin) killing off the villain we love to hate, Loki (Tom Hiddleston), just as he was about to redeem himself. Thanos also killed another beloved character from the Thor franchise, Heimdall (Idris Elba), who, just before his death, opened the BiFrost and sent Hulk back to Earth so he could warn the other Avengers. Another pivotal death was Gamora (Zoe Saldana), who was sacrificed by her father Thanos so he could obtain the Soul Stone. At the end of Infinity War, when Thanos retrieved all six Stones and disappeared, a number of popular characters disintegrated, like Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and many others. When asked how they chose which heroes would die (or be disintegrated), Anthony Russo had this to say.

"Joe and I can't go into too much detail because we're not gonna talk about where the story goes from here. All of our choices are based on story. It's based upon the road that these characters have traveled, in not only this movie, but throughout the entire entity up to this point because, again, these movies are the culmination. So all we can say is that they are very focused story choices. That's our motivation for everything. And, again, that's why we love Marvel so much is they never let the tail wag the dog. The creative choices always lead the process and then they figure out how to pull off the miracle of making it work on a business level."

The prevailing theory is that those who were killed in a traditional sense, before the ending of Avengers: Infinity War, will remain dead, while those who disintegrated, including the aforementioned heroes and others like Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), and Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), will somehow be brought back to life. Many Marvel fans are also quite angry at Chris Pratt's Star-Lord, since his anger over Gamora's death lead him to punch Thanos in the face, negating the progress other MCU heroes had made in removing the Infinity Gauntlet. When asked if Star-Lord would be able to redeem himself, Joe Russo revealed a rather blunt answer.

"No, because he's dead."

While he may be dead at the moment, most fans don't believe that almost all of the Guardians of the Galaxy will remain dead, leading into the previously-confirmed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 for Phase 4. Most of the other characters who died are tied to upcoming sequels as well, but we'll have to wait another year to see how Avengers 4 brings Phase 3 of the MCU to a close. The Russos revealed these new details in an interview with ComicBook.com