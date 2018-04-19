IMAX has released a new episode of their Behind the Frame series on Avengers: Infinity War and in addition to touting the amazing look of the film, it also teases the death of Iron Man. The deaths of some of the major Avengers has been talked about for months, and this new bit of footage certainly does not look good for Tony Stark and his meeting with Thanos. The tone of Infinity War is dark, but recent TV spots have focused on more of the lighter side of things, showing some the comedic elements of the movie.

At the 2:40-minute mark in the new Infinity War featurette, Thanos can be seen uttering the words, "I hope they remember you..." The line has been heard in previous trailers and TV spots, but we see him deliver the line before the camera flashes to a bloody and torn up Tony Stark. The camera then switches to the Mad Titan delivering what could be the deathblow to Stark. Elsewhere, most of the footage from the featurette is made up from scenes that we've already seen as well as some new behind-the-scenes views.

There have been rumors of time traveling in Infinity War as well as the still untitled Avengers 4, so even if the aforementioned scene is the death of Iron Man, there's a good chance that he'll be returning, if the rumors end up being true. There have been shots of Spider-Man in his normal costume on Thanos' Q-Ship falling to Earth and then other scenes where he's on the Q-Ship, but he's in his Iron Spider costume. There's a lot to take in, but it's safe to say that it doesn't look good for Tony Stark in this new IMAX featurette.

The bulk of the new Infinity War IMAX featurette focuses on the choice of using the IMAX cameras throughout the entire movie as opposed to using it for key battle scenes. The Russo Brothers and Marvel boss Kevin Feige talk about using the cameras during the airport scene in Captain America: Civil War, which was at the time, the most heroes ever assembled in one scene for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The synopsis for the new IMAX Infinity War featurette reads,

"In the second IMAX Behind the Frame featurette for Avengers: Infinity War, Directors Joe and Anthony Russo and Producer Kevin Feige reveal how they made Hollywood history and shot the entire film with IMAX cameras - the first time this has ever been done - to provide fans with the experience they have been waiting for in the most immersive and unforgettable way possible."

There's no doubting the crisp look of Infinity War, which is obviously even more evident when seen on the big screen. According Kevin Feige, Infinity War was made with the big screen immersion as the focus throughout the entire production of the movie, and it certainly looks that way. There's nothing small about Infinity War, except for maybe Ant-Man. You can check out the new Infinity War IMAX featurette below, courtesy of the IMAX YouTube channel, with the death tease of Iron Man at the 2:40-minute mark.