Thanos creator Jim Starlin was nervous for Avengers: Infinity War after watching Justice League. The DC team up movie was not the success that the studio was hoping for and it was universally panned by critics and fans alike. Trouble behind-the-scenes was well documented, especially after original director Zack Snyder made his exit from the project. The director has teased his original cut of the movie for nearly two years now, but that's a whole other story.

One of the biggest problems DC fans had with Justice League was Steppenwolf. The villain basically seemed to have come out of nowhere without any real backstory or foreshadowing. Thanos creator Jim Starlin watched the movie and was not impressed with what he saw in DC and Joss Whedon's handling of Steppenwolf. However things were about to get a little more personal for him. Jim Starlin had this to say.

"(Co-director) Joe Russo called me up like about a month before Infinity War came out and said, 'Well, we gotta talk about all that stuff, how there was a Thanos backstory, because the movie was gonna be two and a half hours long, and they only want two hours on this one.'"

Once Jim Starlin heard the news about the axing of the Thanos backstory in Infinity War, he started to get more than a little nervous. When creating a character, it's hard to see others take he/she to the big screen without a whole lot of input. Having watched Justice League about a week before Joe Russo's call, Starlin was ready for Infinity War to flop. He explains.

"I had made the mistake of watching the Justice League movie about a week before. When he told me this, I started thinking, 'It's going to be just like the Justice League (movie), where Thanos comes in...' and I'm going, oh my goodness."

While Jim Starlin admits to being initially nervous about the fate of Thanos and Infinity War, he did reveal he had faith after watching Captain America: Civil War. Still, watching Justice League had him pretty spooked. As for Josh Brolin's performance as the Mad Titan, Starlin couldn't be happier. He says it's almost as if Brolin knew exactly what he was thinking when he created the character in terms of vocal delivery and physical movements.

Infinity War was obviously a huge hit with Marvel fans and at the box office. The Russo Brothers flipped the script on what a superhero movie is and what it can be in the future. While some have their various gripes with Avengers: Endgame, it is now the highest grossing movie of all time. Jim Starlin must be pretty happy to know that his villain is a part of two of the biggest movies ever to grace the big screen. Hopefully he saw some good compensation from the studio for using his creation. You can watch the interview with Jim Starlin below, thanks to the CinemaBlend YouTube channel.

Related: What If the MCU Was R-Rated? VFX Video Shows Gory Side of Marvel