Marvel held their world premiere for Infinity War in Los Angeles on Monday, which not only brought the star-studded cast and filmmakers out of the woodwork, but also the man who helped shape the MCU as we know it, Joss Whedon. The filmmaker attended the premiere and was interviewed by The Hollywood Reporter, who asked how his experience on this red carpet is different than his last Marvel movie, 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron. Here's what the filmmaker had to say, admitting that he's jealous of those who got to work on Infinity War.

"I'm less tired and excited because I don't know what happens and you know, a little jealous...Well you know, you got the Guardians in there, they got just you know, every living human being who wasn't in a Harry Potter movie is in this film and so that's, I don't envy them. There's a reason why I said 'two and out,' but I wish I got to play with all those characters a little bit."

While many expected Joss Whedon to be a mainstay in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, after directing the 2012 blockbuster The Avengers and its 2015 follow-up Avengers: Age of Ultron, the filmmaker parted ways with Marvel after Ultron hit theaters. The filmmaker made some harsh comments towards the studio, stating that the process of making this sequel "broke" him, adding that he wanted to get back to making his own films. Three years later, it doesn't seem that there is any ill will between the director and the studio, although whether or not that means the filmmaker will return to the MCU folds remains to be seen.

Joss Whedon did return to the superhero landscape last year, when he rewrote the script and took over directing the reshoots for Justice League. While he did receive a screenplay credit for his work, the filmmaker he took over for, Zack Snyder, who left the film after suffering a family tragedy, retained full director's credit. Joss Whedon was also attached to direct a Batgirl movie for the DCEU but he is no longer attached to that project, although it remains to be seen if he will return to the DCEU in any capacity.

The filmmaker is working on an untitled horror project that is set during World War II, but when that project may come to fruition remains to be seen. Regardless if he never returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Whedon definitely deserves credit for helping to make the MCU what it is today. The Avengers held the opening weekend box office record of $207.4 million for three years, before it was broken by Jurassic World ($208.8 million) and later by current record holder Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($247.9 million). It is believed that Avengers: Infinity War may indeed challenge The Force Awakens for the opening weekend record, but we won't know for sure until Sunday morning. Until then take a look at Joss Whedon's video interview, courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter YouTube.