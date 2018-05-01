In an earlier interview long before the release of Avengers: Infinity War, Kevin Feige hinited that the first five minutes would be "devastating" to fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Those who've seen the movie know now that he was speaking the truth. While the Marvel Studios president wouldn't confirm who, if any, of the MCU heroes would perish in those opening moments, many assumed things would kick off with a few big deaths. Now the producer is opening up about the intense prologue. If you still haven't seen Avengers: Infinity War, stop reading now to avoid some huge SPOILERS.

The opening moments of Avengers: Infinity War take place almost immediately after the events of Thor: Ragnarok, featuring Thanos killing both Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Heimdall (Idris Elba), after the former attempted to assassinate Thanos with a knife. Thankfully, just before Heimdall was killed, he summoned the Bifrost and sent Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) back to Earth, where he warns Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) about Thanos' impending arrival. Still, the death of Loki comes just as he was on a path to redemption, as we saw in Thor: Ragnarok, and, as Kevin Feige revealed in a new interview, it was quite an emotional day for Tom Hiddleston and everyone else on the set as well. Here's what Kevin Feige had to say about the day on set where Loki was killed by Thanos.

"It's emotional. A lot of days on this movie were emotional, not just if anything that drastic happened, but just characters that have been around for so long, or for whom the actor is their most identifiable role, or it's a role that started them on their current giant career path. Not just a big dramatic bow, final curtain call, but anything some of the emotional dialogue scenes in this movie people ... it would get emotional. For the most part, the film was fun because all these people are fun and all these actors are fun."

Much like his on-screen brother Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston was a largely unknown actor before landing the role of Loki in 2011's Thor. He reprised that villainous role in 2012's The Avengers and 2013's Thor: The Dark World before returning in last year's Thor: Ragnarok, which was by far the most successful of the Thor trilogy. Kevin Feige continued by stating that these actors all love sharing the same "sandbox," while reiterating that it got emotional on Tom Hiddleston's last day on set.

"Everybody loves being in the shared sandbox, but there's emotion when people have been playing these characters for this long and are this closely. They are as emotionally connected to the characters, if not more so, than the audiences are. So you have to imagine it's emotional as they go through scenes that either represent, as I said, some sort of a curtain dropping, or just scenes that allow them to reflect on how far they've come, so there are a lot of days like that, that were emotional. And for Tom in particular, yeah, there was some. Some days were more emotional than others."

After that heartbreaking opening scene, fans also were quite shocked to see Gamora (Zoe Saldana) be sacrificed by her father to obtain the Soul Stone, before a number of heroes were literally snapped out of existence when Thanos obtained all six Infinity Stones, and wiped out half the Earth's population with the snap of his fingers. While Marvel hasn't confirmed who's really alive and who's really dead, the prevailing logic is that those who died "traditional" deaths like Loki, Heimdall and Gamora are truly dead, but those who disintegrated after Thanos snapped his fingers will be brought back, somehow. Kevin Feige revealed these new details during an interview with The Wrap.