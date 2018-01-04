With Avengers: Infinity War exactly five months away from hitting theaters on May 4, an intriguing new LEGO preview video seems to reveal quite the big spoiler for Tom Holland's Spider-Man. It has long been confirmed that Spidey will use the Iron Spider suit, which was first seen at the very end of Spider-Man: Homecoming and also showcased in the first Avengers: Infinity War trailer. This new LEGO video shows that there is one rather amazing addition to this suit, but there will be potential SPOILERS below, so read on at your own risk.

While the LEGO minifig video showcasing the Iron Spider suit is certainly no surprise, this mini-fig also includes a very interesting back piece, which features four Iron Spider arms, which, in the Marvel Comics, were known as "waldoes." Ironically, Spidey first wore these claws before the events in the Civil War comics, but he ended up ditching this suit when he switched sides to join Captain America. In the comics, there were just three of these "waldoes" instead of four. While we haven't seen these mechanical arms in any of the footage released thus far, that doesn't mean it won't be a part of the film, but there has been no confirmation as of yet.

The LEGO video was discovered by Nerdist, who speculates that this Iron Spider suit with the mechanical arms could be brought into the Marvel Cinematic Universe at this point because Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) has become ultra-protective of his protege and wants to keep him safe. They also speculate that one of these "waldoes" could actually be used to pluck one of the Infinity Stones from Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet in the midst of battle, which seems like a Spidey thing to do, since his first introduction into the MCU was snagging Captain America's shield during the iconic airport battle sequence in Captain America: Civil War.

The LEGO video also includes a number of other interesting details as well, with this set featuring an Outrider figure with a multi-armed back piece. The Outriders are creatures that are controlled by Thanos, which Steve Rogers in full Nomad mode is seen fighting in the trailers. This LEGO minifig is intriguing, since in the comics and the footage from the trailer, these characters have a total of six appendages (two legs, four arms) and this minifig shows eight (six arms, two legs). There are also minifigs for Proxima Midnight, one of the Children of Thanos and an interesting minifig with Black Widow, featuring her new hairstyle and a green suit that hasn't yet been seen, along with a Captain America minifig featuring the claws he's seen brandishing in the trailer, in place of the shield he dropped in Civil War.

The final piece is the Mad Titan Thanos, which is fittingly a much larger minifig then all of the others, but it also showcases this villain wearing his signature gold headpiece, which he hasn't been seen wearing in the trailers thus far. None of these details have been confirmed by Marvel at this point, but with the countdown continuing towards Avengers: Infinity War's release, it's possible we may get confirmation of these details sooner rather than later. In the meantime, you can take a look at the full video below, courtesy of A Goodfella Minifig YouTube.