Saturday Night Live star Leslie Jones watched Avengers: Infinity War for the first time on Tuesday and Wednesday night, live-tweeting her experience. The Marvel Studios movie was released digitally this week and Jones provided a different lens to view the epic comic book film through, which involved a lot of laughing. There were some things that she didn't know, but Marvel fans as well as Brie Larson and Chris Evans helped her on her two-night journey of watching Infinity War.

Right off the bat, Leslie Jones is pretty blown away by the epic power of Thanos and can't believe what she's seeing in the opening sequence. The same can be said for everybody who saw Infinity War in theaters for the first time as well. At one point in time, she even compares the Mad Titan to President Donald Trump and then gets equally surprised when Spider-Man pops up on screen for the first time. But it eventually ended up back to Thanos. She had this to say.

"This muthaf*cka done beat up the hulk, killed the gate keeper and Loki! Damn the spoilers this is too much now! Like this dude from jail yo! He don't give a f*ck!"

As Infinity War continued, Leslie Jones became enamored with Tony Stark's Iron Man suit, declaring that if she had one, it would be purple, because she's a "pimp." However, it seems that Jones is especially fond of Chris Evans' portrayal of Steve Rogers and his new beard. She explains.

"Ladies and gentlemen, introducing my motherf*cking husband. Oh my God, Captain America, you are fine as f*ck. And you got a beard. Motherf*cker, yeah!"

Evans was alerted to what Jones said and posted a reply to her initial tweet. The Captain America actor noted that Paul Bettany thinks the same way as the comedian. He said.

"What's truly shocking is that this is exactly what @Paul_Bettany says to me every time I enter a room. Verbatim."

Obviously, the ending of Infinity War is what really started to bother Leslie Jones, who like most people, didn't like the way the movie concluded, especially seeing Peter Parker turn to dust. When the credits just pop out of nowhere, Jones was truly shocked. But it was the post-credit scene that really got to her as Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury turns to dust as well. Jones tweeted, "Nooooooo! Who was he calling?!" Fury is contacting Carol Danvers, but the comedian didn't know that. So, Captain Marvel actress Brie Larson decided to respond by saying, "New # who dis?"

The Infinity War live-tweeting by Leslie Jones was the perfect use of social media and gave Marvel fans another perspective on the film, which is always refreshing. In addition to being shocked by the immense power of Thanos and the ending, Jones also commended the film on its comedic aspects. You can check out some of the highlights of the live-tweet storm of Infinity War below, thanks to Leslie Jones' Twitter account. It must be noted that many of the tweets are very NSFW, so you have been warned.

