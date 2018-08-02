Saturday Night Live star Leslie Jones watched Avengers: Infinity War for the first time on Tuesday and Wednesday night, live-tweeting her experience. The Marvel Studios movie was released digitally this week and Jones provided a different lens to view the epic comic book film through, which involved a lot of laughing. There were some things that she didn't know, but Marvel fans as well as Brie Larson and Chris Evans helped her on her two-night journey of watching Infinity War.

Right off the bat, Leslie Jones is pretty blown away by the epic power of Thanos and can't believe what she's seeing in the opening sequence. The same can be said for everybody who saw Infinity War in theaters for the first time as well. At one point in time, she even compares the Mad Titan to President Donald Trump and then gets equally surprised when Spider-Man pops up on screen for the first time. But it eventually ended up back to Thanos. She had this to say.

"This muthaf*cka done beat up the hulk, killed the gate keeper and Loki! Damn the spoilers this is too much now! Like this dude from jail yo! He don't give a f*ck!"

As Infinity War continued, Leslie Jones became enamored with Tony Stark's Iron Man suit, declaring that if she had one, it would be purple, because she's a "pimp." However, it seems that Jones is especially fond of Chris Evans' portrayal of Steve Rogers and his new beard. She explains.

"Ladies and gentlemen, introducing my motherf*cking husband. Oh my God, Captain America, you are fine as f*ck. And you got a beard. Motherf*cker, yeah!"

Evans was alerted to what Jones said and posted a reply to her initial tweet. The Captain America actor noted that Paul Bettany thinks the same way as the comedian. He said.

"What's truly shocking is that this is exactly what @Paul_Bettany says to me every time I enter a room. Verbatim."

Obviously, the ending of Infinity War is what really started to bother Leslie Jones, who like most people, didn't like the way the movie concluded, especially seeing Peter Parker turn to dust. When the credits just pop out of nowhere, Jones was truly shocked. But it was the post-credit scene that really got to her as Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury turns to dust as well. Jones tweeted, "Nooooooo! Who was he calling?!" Fury is contacting Carol Danvers, but the comedian didn't know that. So, Captain Marvel actress Brie Larson decided to respond by saying, "New # who dis?"

The Infinity War live-tweeting by Leslie Jones was the perfect use of social media and gave Marvel fans another perspective on the film, which is always refreshing. In addition to being shocked by the immense power of Thanos and the ending, Jones also commended the film on its comedic aspects. You can check out some of the highlights of the live-tweet storm of Infinity War below, thanks to Leslie Jones' Twitter account. It must be noted that many of the tweets are very NSFW, so you have been warned.

Sooooo I’m starting the avengers movie with the thanos dude and um I need to know how they starting on Asgard when Thor destroyed the planet or do I got it wrong — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 1, 2018

OH SHIT THIS MOVIE BOUT TO BE THE BOMB!! Lol y’all know I’m late to everything!! #AvengersInfinityWar — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 1, 2018

Ok so it’s gonna take me two days to watch this movie y’all too much shit keep happening I can’t take it. This muthafucka done beat up the hulk,killed the gate keeper and Loki! Damn the spoilers this is too much now! Like this dude from jail yo! He don’t give a fuck! pic.twitter.com/rr5j3ZyFPk — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 1, 2018

WAIT?! He killed Thor too?! What is happening is thanos Trump?! Omg — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 1, 2018

You guys SPIDER-MAN IN THIS TOO?! Yoooooooooook — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 1, 2018

Man I love superhero movies. Had a blue and light blue cape in six grade moms made it for a parade but I wore it way past the parade. pic.twitter.com/mEMAwkpw6o — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 1, 2018

YOOOOO!! These villains ain’t fucking around!! And they straight ghetto too yo like gang banging in this mf!! Damn! I don’t think we gone beat them yo!! Fuuuuuuck! — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 1, 2018

AAAAAAAAAAAA YOOOOOOO WAKANDA!! THIS IS THE BEST MOVIE EVER!! Lol they using all the folks!! — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 1, 2018

First of all you can’t just no dam eyeball in and it works wtf?! It got to connect to some veins man!! Damn Thor! — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 2, 2018

Why dude won’t tell Thor that he not a rabbit? “Hey man I feel like we friends now so can you stop calling me a rabbit? Cause I’m a raccoon. Unless he is not a raccoon. Then I don’t know I never did finish the 2nd guardians of galaxy — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 2, 2018

I’m telling you I had this power maaaaaaaaaan!!! pic.twitter.com/q52ivg5G6g — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 2, 2018

Um...gamora um shut up girl. pic.twitter.com/uOkF6lytoH — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 2, 2018

That’s some cold blooded shit man!! He just threw her off the cliff! — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 2, 2018

Wait!! The Olympics in wakanda would be fucking awesome!! — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 2, 2018

I know this look...😐 pic.twitter.com/oSU8SiVuh7 — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 2, 2018

I was waiting on him to do something! Now does this mean Thor will be extra sting cause man we need him!! pic.twitter.com/YOFemGzWUH — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 2, 2018

He ain’t the one to play wit y’all!! pic.twitter.com/fEVbuwt5QF — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 2, 2018

Ok you guys please is he gonna kill spider man cause that’s gonna bum me out. Dammit I have to finish y’all! — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 2, 2018

I’m sorry y’all this movie bringing out the ghetto in me lmao!! pic.twitter.com/OaU8jOZyyB — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 2, 2018

IM IN FUCKING TEARS YO FOR REAL WTF HE CANT KILL IRONMAN!! pic.twitter.com/H0mfBiJ0sa — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 2, 2018

Man I wish I could have did this for the prom! pic.twitter.com/iOGit8eitk — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 2, 2018

FUCK!! NOT SPIDER MAN!! — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 2, 2018

Sooooo nobody didn’t want to tell me it was gonna end like that WTF?! pic.twitter.com/EGd721h5f4 — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 2, 2018

NOOOOOOO! Who was he calling?! pic.twitter.com/8eNUWTNtxj — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 2, 2018

Um who is this captain marvel?! And why have I heard that before? Tell me more please? Where is she now? And where is the justice league? I’m pissed like tell me this marvel lady!! — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 2, 2018

What’s truly shocking is that this is EXACTLY what @Paul_Bettany says to me every time I enter a room. Verbatim. https://t.co/1j4pNcOQWT — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 1, 2018