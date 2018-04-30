Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has thanked Marvel fans for the record-breaking success of Infinity War. The man behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe has always been very in touch with the fanbase and, given the unprecedented levels of success that Infinity War is enjoying, he's making sure to extend his gratitude. Feige has penned a heartfelt thank you letter to MCU fans, crediting them for the movie's miraculous opening weekend. Here's what he had to say in a letter posted to Twitter.

"To the greatest fans, The past ten years have been an unforgettable ride and we couldn't have done it without the entire team at Marvel Studios, our incredible talent in front of and behind the camera, the visionary comic book creators, but most importantly you. Thank you for embracing these characters and stories since we kicked off the MCU ten years ago. This past weekend was a result beyond our wildest dreams. On behalf of everyone here at Marvel Studios, we thank you for being the best fans in the universe and making Avengers: Infinity War the biggest opening weekend of all time."

The image of the letter features a few little Easter eggs. We can see a bit of the Infinity Gauntlet holding down the page and a keychain of Loki's helmet, among other things. Indeed, Avengers: Infinity War made a record $640.9 million on its opening weekend. That wound up being enough to beat the record set by Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015, which speaks volumes about just how excited people were for this movie. It also says a lot about the relationship that Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios have built up with their fans over the years. Little gestures like this letter are part of what makes that bond so strong.

The MCU is a journey that started back in 2008 with Iron Man and, ever since then, Kevin Feige has been building to Avengers: Infinity War. Thanos was first teased in the post-credits scene at the end of The Avengers six years ago. 18 movies, in total, laid out the roadmap that led to Infinity War and, considering that the vast majority of those movies were incredibly successful on a worldwide scale, it's no wonder that Infinity War wound up being such a massive hit.

Kevin Feige will likely have many more thank you letters to pen in the years ahead. Given the way that Avengers: Infinity War wrapped up, it's not hard to imagine that Avengers 4 could be setting another record next year. And who knows what the future holds for Phase 4 of the MCU beyond Avengers 4? Feige, certainly, but he's not ready to tell us what to expect just yet, save for the next Spider-Man movie and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Either way, there are going to be many more successful Marvel movies to come while he's is in charge. You can check out Kevin Feige's Twitter post for yourself below.