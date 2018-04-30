Avengers: Infinity War is finally in theaters and fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have noticed that a lot of footage shown in various trailers, teasers, and TV spots didn't actually make it into the final cut of this epic movie. This is a common practice in big Hollywood movies, especially since the editing process is still taking place when the promotional material is released to the public. And in some cases, there's footage that is exclusive to the trailer or TV spot, which was never intended to be in the movie in the first place. There are major SPOILERS for Infinity War below, so read ahead at your own risk.

One of the most glaring omissions from Infinity War originates from the very first teaser trailer that was released. The scene takes place at the end of the teaser and features a bunch of heroes charging through Wakanda. Not only is the scene not in the movie, but it also includes Bruce Banner as the Hulk, which is strange because Banner and Hulk are having issues in the movie, only showing the Hulk at the very beginning of this sequel. In the case of the voiceovers from Tony Stark, Nick Fury, Black Widow, Thor, and Vision that were featured in the first teaser trailer, the voiceovers were exclusive to the trailer as was the image of Thor looking out in the Milano's pod.

The teaser trailer for Infinity War also featured some footage of Bruce Banner tinkering with the Hulkbuster suit that did not end up making it into the movie. Instead, we see the Hulkbuster suit for the first time when battle in Wakanda begins. As for the scene in the teaser trailer where Tony Stark uses his nanotechnology in New York, facing the Black Order for the first time, it appears that another camera angle was chosen instead of what's shown in the trailer. Also from the teaser trailer is the footage of Loki handing over the Tesseract to Thanos. In the teaser trailer, it appears that Loki took the object from his back pocket, instead of having it appear in his hand in the final cut.

In another case of using a different angle for the final cut of Infinity War, the teaser trailer features T'Challa talking about getting Captain America's shield from a different angle, though the dialogue is identical. Another scene from the teaser trailer that wasn't in the final cut included a pretty epic moment where the Hulkbuster lands on Wakanda. Something similar was used in the final cut, but the footage from the teaser looks to be a bit more grand of an entrance. Then there's the case of two shots of the Infinity Gauntlet from the teaser trailer and the first official Infinity War trailer. The shot from the teaser trailer of Thanos on Titan with only two stones isn't in the movie at all. Additionally, in the full-length trailer, Thanos only has two stones in the Gauntlet when battling Steve Rogers on Wakanda. These shots were more than likely doctored in the promotional footage to not spoil anything about the movie, since it is clear that Thanos had five out of six stones by the time he made it to Wakanda.

The teaser trailer for Infinity War also includes a very different scene when Thor meets the Guardians of the Galaxy for the first time. In the movie, after Thor asks who they are, the Guardians are featured in different poses with Star-Lord brandishing his blasters, while the scene in the teaser is a lot less menacing. In the first trailer for Infinity War, near the beginning, Bruce Banner, Black Widow, and War Machine are seen looking up at the barrier in Wakanda. This particular scene isn't in the final cut at all. There's also a shot of Steve Rogers going in to shake T'Challa's hand upon their arrival to Wakanda. The final cut used a scene where Bruce Banner bows to the king instead.

The first trailer for Infinity War also features a transport scene in Wakanda that isn't used in the final cut at all, though a similar scene of the crew heading into battle with only Black Panther was used. There's a different angle used in the Titan scene where Peter Quill suggests using his own plan instead of Tony Stark's. There was also extra dialogue used in the final cut of the movie as well, with Quill and Peter Parker talking about Footloose.

In another epic scene that was shown in the trailer but not in the final cut of Infinity War is Thor wielding the Stormbreaker axe for the first time. This scene will more than likely end up in the deleted scenes portion of the Blu-ray when it's released because it's so awesome. The trailer also features a different torturing scene of Thor aboard the Asgardian refugee ship that did not make the final cut as well. Some subtle differences were also made during the scene where Peter Parker and Doctor Strange are meeting for the first time. The dialogue is slightly different in the final cut.

The trailer for Infinity War also featured a different view of Spider-Man swinging on Titan after Thanos heaves the moon. However, the footage that made it to the final cut is much more satisfying than what was teased in the trailer, showing off more of the capabilities of the Iron Spider suit. The Super Bowl TV spot showed off a different view of Tony Stark, Doctor Strange, and Spider-Man on the Q-ship. In the movie, the trio are desperately looking for a way to land the ship instead of gazing out the window.

In another shot from the Infinity War Super Bowl spot, Thor, Groot, and Rocket Raccoon can be seen gazing out of the Milano's pod, but Thor still has his eyepatch. This was obviously changed for the movie and was more than likely left in the TV spot to avoid spoilers. There's also another shot in the spot that features Thor with his eyepatch, which again, was used in an effort not to spoil anything about Thor receiving a new eye from Rocket. And finally, the shot of Steve Rogers and his new shields was not shown in the movie at all. When T'Challa talks about getting Rogers a shield, the movie then cuts to the team making it out to the battlefield. You can check out the various teasers and trailers below, thanks to the Marvel Entertainment YouTube channel.