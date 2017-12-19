Infinity War has been declared the most anticipated movie of 2018. The hype for Avengers: Infinity War got very real recently when Marvel finally released the first teaser trailer, which shattered records and gave us our first real look at the next Avengers adventure, which finally brings Thanos up against Earth's mightiest heroes. All of that has led to a ton of excitement and now, IMDB has named Avengers: Infinity War the most anticipated movie of 2018.

According to user data on IMDB, Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War came out on top, in terms of movies people are interested in seeing most next year. Coming in just behind was also a Marvel Studios movie, Black Panther. Deadpool 2 rounds out the top three and, though not a Marvel Studios movie, with Disney's purchase of Fox, Deadpool is going to be a Marvel Studios property in the future. The first non-Marvel movie on the list is Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which comes in at the number four spot. The upcoming Tomb Raider reboot rounds out the top five.

The rest of the top 10 include Pacific Rim: Uprising, Shane Black's The Predator, Ocean's Eight, which just had its first trailer arrive online, Mission: Impossible 6 and last but not least, Solo: A Star Wars Story. Surprisingly, even though the movie is just five months away, the Han Solo movie doesn't yet have a trailer, which is likely why it isn't higher up on the list. It's also worth noting that these are all franchise movies and that not a single, original movie is in the top 10 most anticipated list for next year. At least not according to IMDB's data.

The top spot going to Avengers: Infinity War shouldn't really surprise anyone. Not only do MCU movies always do well at the box office, but this is being billed as the culmination of an entire decade's worth of MCU movies. There's been a lot of build up for this and fans all over the world are foaming at the mouth at the thought of what this movie is going to bring. The MCU is in for a big shake-up at the hands of Thanos.

In addition to ranking the top 10 most anticipated movies for 2018, the site also listed the top 10 most popular movies of 2017, according to their user data. IMDB found that IT took the top spot, with Wonder Woman and Disney's Beauty and the Beast rounding out the top three. All three movies were among the highest-grossing at the box office this year, so it's not really that surprising. You can check out the full lists, courtesy of IMDB, for yourself below.

IMDB's Most Anticipated Movies of 2018

1. Avengers: Infinity War (May 4, 2018)

2. Black Panther (Feb. 16, 2018)

3. Deadpool 2 (June 1, 2018)

4. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (June 22, 2018)

5. Tomb Raider (March 16, 2018)

6. Pacific Rim Uprising ( March 23, 2018)

7. The Predator (Aug. 3, 2018)

8. Ocean's Eight (June 8, 2018)

9. Mission: Impossible 6 (July 27, 2018)

10. Solo: A Star Wars Story (May 25, 2018)

IMDB's Top Movies of 2017

1. IT

2. Wonder Woman

3. Beauty and the Beast

4. Logan

5. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

6. Justice League

7. Split

8. Alien: Covenant

9. Thor: Ragnarok

10. Blade Runner 2049