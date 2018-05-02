The Marvel Cinematic Universe has had some pretty emotional moments over the last 10 years. From the We are Groot scene from the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 to Tony Stark and Steve Rogers battling each other at the end of Captain America: Civil War all the way to Yondu's funeral in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 have all been some major emotional moments in the Marvel universe. While nothing can take away from those emotional MCU moments, Avengers: Infinity War takes the cake in terms of being a rollercoaster of emotions. There are major SPOILERS for Infinity War ahead, so read at your own risk.

As with all of the MCU movies released thus far, humor plays a large role in Infinity War to make light out of some of the darkest scenes ever shown in the 10-year history of the MCU. The humor offsets much of the darkness, but by the last section of the movie, there's no room for humor. Instead there's only confusion and sadness for all involved, including Thanos, who is seen possibly contemplating his decisions at the very end of the movie.

However, the emotional heaviness of Infinity War should come as no surprise for MCU devotees. Deaths and finality have been talked about extensively by the Russo Brothers for the past several months leading up to the epic movie. The directing duo went to great lengths to keep the secrets of the movie intact and they, with Marvel Studios, did an amazing job doing so, but they were clear from the beginning that death was going to be a large part of Infinity War. Even the cast hinted at the possibility of the deaths of some of the world's most beloved superheroes while the end of contracts with Marvel Studios fueled even more rumors.

One of the more interesting feats that the Russo Brothers accomplished along with actor Josh Brolin is the empathy that you feel for Thanos in Infinity War. The fact that such an evil villain shows emotion and makes moviegoers feel is very impressing. Brolin's acting chops are on full display, letting one forget at times that he is the Mad Titan. However, he is the reason that the movie is the most emotional and dark movie in the MCU's history.

We've compiled some of the most emotional moments of Infinity War in no particular order below. If it isn't already incredibly evident, there are major SPOILERS for the movie ahead, so don't read them if you don't want to and don't blow any surprises for people that haven't seen the mighty Infinity War yet. That being said, let's dive into the most emotional moments of Infinity War.

Thanos killing Gamora to get the Soul Stone.

The scene in question features Thanos having to sacrifice something that he loves in order to obtain the Soul Stone. Gamora basically laughs in his face because she assumes that he loves nothing. However, she's wrong as Thanos is seen crying because he knows that he has to kill his daughter to fulfill his mission. The look of a crying Thanos throwing Gamora off of a cliff is an intense one, that is made even worse later in the movie when is confronted by the child version of Gamora who asks what it cost, to which he replies, "everything."

Scarlet Witch destroying the Mind Stone.

Destroying the Mind Stone doesn't seem like it would be very emotional, but when one takes into account that it's attached to Vision's head, it makes for a very heavy scene. At the end of Infinity War, Thanos is in Wakanda, hunting for Vision to retrieve the Mind Stone. Vision orders Scarlet Witch to destroy the stone, which she does, in a tearful and tense scene. When all is said and done, she kills the man (or android) that she loves only to have Thanos use the Time Stone to go back in time and kill him again by ripping the Mind Stone from Vision's head right in front of her.

Star-Lord learning of Gamora's death.

Iron Man, Star-Lord, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Mantis, Nebula, and Drax hatch a plan to take down Thanos that nearly works. The team all works together from a plan of Star-Lord's creation, which culminates with Mantis reading Thanos' emotions. She can sense the sorrow in the Mad Titan while Iron Man and Spider-Man are close to ripping the Infinity Gauntlet from his massive hand. Thanos reveals that he had to kill Gamora, which sends Star-Lord into a tearful rage that gives the villain the upper hand and later, the Time Stone.

The death of Loki.

Loki has come a long way in the MCU over the years, redeeming himself in Thor: Ragnarok. In the beginning of Infinity War, Thanos and his Black Order have decimated the Asgardians on their ship and are torturing Thor to have Loki give up the location of the Tesseract. Loki finally relents and gives in, and then offers his allegiance to Thanos as a way to get close to the Mad Titan to kill him, but the plan backfires as Thanos strangles Loki to death in front of Thor. Thor now officially has nothing to lose in his battle against Thanos, which leads to some epic scenes in the movie down the line.

Tony Stark holding Peter Parker as he dies.

When Thanos gains control of the Mind Stone on Wakanda, he has the full power of a god, which is challenged when Thor comes flying in to deliver the blow that nearly kills the Mad Titan. In the end, Thanos delivers on his threat and snaps his fingers, leading to the death of millions, including some of the heroes. Back on Titan, Tony Stark can be seen holding Peter Parker since he begins to feel ill. Parker pleads that he doesn't want to go and then finally says, "I'm sorry," before turning to dust. Tony Stark is devastated.