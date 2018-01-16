Marvel's Infinity War movie is shaping up to be the biggest of 2018. Much has been made about statements from directors Anthony and Joe Russo about the "67 characters" that will be put on display, but there may be even more than that. While promoting 12 Strong, Chris Hemsworth revealed how both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4 features "something like" 76 characters in the movie. Here's what he had to say below, while offering high praise for directors Anthony and Joe Russo for making both of those epic movies.

"They're going to be massive. I finished literally two days ago and I looked at (directors) Joe and Anthony (Russo) and said, 'I don't know how you guys have gotten this far and I don't know how you're going to hold it together and complete this thing, but my hat's off to you.' This is one of the biggest things in film history and to be a part of it was just incredible. I think what these characters are about to face, with Thanos, there's been nothing quite like it. There are 76 cast members or something like that. I think what people are going to be excited about is what I was excited about and that's Thor meeting the Guardians and Iron Man meeting Doctor Strange. The interactions between all of these characters and the different sorts of chemistry and the relationships that are formed is something that people are going to be pretty blown away by."

Fans have already seen Thor meeting the Guardians in the first Avengers: Infinity War trailer, which also came on the heels of Thor: Ragnarok's release. That movie featured a post-credit sequence where both Thor and Loki (Tom Hiddleston) encounter a massive ship, which has since been confirmed as Thanos' massive warship known as Sanctuary-2. While the Guardians weren't featured in this scene, it's possible that the Guardians help Thor and Loki escape from Thanos' clutches, but that remains uncertain. Chris Hemsworth also spoke about how he wanted Thor: Ragnarok to work "so badly" and that he's thrilled about fans' response to the movie.

"I wanted it to work so badly and I knew that we left everything on the field, so I had such a positive feeling about our approach to making that movie. There was so much goodwill involved and everyone was willing to try something different and take risks. So there was a great sense of pride that (director) Taika (Waititi) and I felt. The cast and the crew all felt we really went for it and swung for the fences. So, regardless of how it was going to do, I felt very happy with what we did. But, look, of course I was surprised and happy and blown away by the response. We all wanted that to happen and felt it was something that could happen more so than ever before and when it did, it was incredible."

While we still have a few months left until the May 4 release date, both IMDB and Fandango users have voted Avengers: Infinity War their most-anticipated movie of 2018. It could also be the first non-Star Wars movie to take the top spot at the box office in three years, with Disney releasing the controversial Solo: A Star Wars Story on May 25, despite persistent rumors that it will eventually be pushed to a December release. Chris Hemsworth made these revelations in a new interview with The Toronto Sun.