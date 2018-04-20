Some new Avengers: Infinity War posters have arrived online, and they are quite possibly the best ones we've seen for the epic event movie so far. Marvel has been promoting the movie heavily, as one would expect, and that has included a slew of various posters. While some have been good, often times these days, posters just look like a bunch of stuff crammed into a small space with Photoshop. However, these new posters are the furthest thing from a rushed Photoshop job.

This particular series of Avengers: Infinity War posters are going to be made available exclusively at Odeon Cinemas in the U.K. They were designed by artist Matt Ferguson, who has done some work with Marvel in the past. The five posters feature the various teams of heroes that are going to be featured in the movie, with one poster featuring Thanos gloriously holding up the Infinity Gauntlet. The five posters, which look much more like comic book art, work well individually, but when laid out together, they make a very impressive banner. So, how does one get their hands on these posters? You'll have to go see Infinity War at an Odeon Cinemas location. Here are the details.

"We know that you're going to want to come and watch 'Avengers: Infinity War' again and again. So we've teamed up with Marvel Studios and the brilliant Matt Ferguson to give away exclusive fan posters over three weekends. The five fan posters feature all of your favourite Marvel heroes, and the mighty Thanos, exclusively to Odeon. One poster per ticket. Poster one (Guardians of the Galaxy) and two (Iron Man) will be available between 26th-29th April. Poster three (Captain America) and four (Hulk) will be available between 5th-6th May. Poster five (Thanos) will be available between 12th-13th May."

Unfortunately for those who don't live in the U.K., you may have to try your luck on eBay after the fact. Marvel has been very careful to avoid letting spoilers get out online, which is good for those who have been really looking forward to the movie. But these posters can help fuel the hype fire without spoiling anything. If you are concerned about Avengers: Infinity War spoilers, it may get tricky this week online, as social media reactions will begin to go up and full reviews will drop a couple of days before the movie releases. So it may be best to just avoid Twitter and be very careful while scrolling through your Facebook feed until you see Infinity War for yourself.

Marvel is no stranger to breaking box office records, but it currently looks like Avengers: Infinity War could wind up with the biggest opening weekend ever. This is a cinematic event that's been in the works for an entire decade and is something the likes of which the world has never seen before. Avengers: Infinity War arrives in theaters on April 27. Be sure to check out the exclusive Odeon Cinemas posters for yourself below.