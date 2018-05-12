There are major SPOILERS for Avengers: Infinity War below, so read ahead at your own risk. Infinity War saw Thanos gather all of the Infinity Stones and hastily snap his fingers, achieving his goal of killing off half the universe. Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe sat back in shock as some of their favorite characters turned to dust right before their eyes. This has led to some pretty intense discussion about how many "true" deaths there are in Infinity War. But what about the characters that weren't shown in the movie? Thankfully, the Russo Brothers sat down to discuss some of those off screen deaths.

Have no fear Howard the Duck fans. Joe and Anthony Russo declare that he survived the events of Infinity War, which means he may be able to pop up in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 or even in his own standalone adventure. Natalie Portman's Jane Foster character's whereabouts are still currently unknow as the directing duo declare that this could be to spoilery. Anthony Russ clarified by saying, "When we say spoiler, (we mean) potential spoiler."

Matt Damon's Actor Loki is as seen in the opening moments of Thor Ragnarok unfortunately dead, which is a bummer, but it makes sense and it's probably for the best. At the very least, Jimmy Kimmel will be excited to learn of that news. Liv Tyler's Betty Ross was also a casualty of Thanos' deadly snap in Infinity War. She was rumored to appear in Infinity War and that didn't happen, which makes it look like she will not be coming back at all for Avengers 4, unless something drastic happens.

Korg and Miek were deemed as potential spoilers, but Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has announced that there are plans for Korg and Miek in the future of the MCU. Although Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie was not mentioned, it has been confirmed that she survived Infinity War as well. What about Black Panther's Shuri? The Russo Brothers have deemed her whereabouts as a potential spoiler as well. However, there's just no way that Thanos killed off Shuri. That seems a little far-fetched, even for the MCU. And its heavily rumored that she will be getting in the Black Panther suit for Avengers 4.

Jaime Alexander's Lady Sif did not survive Infinity War. Joe Russo confirmed that she is "gone." Alexander was not able to participate in Thor: Ragnarok because of a previous engagement and now she's been turned to dust, so she won't be in Avengers 4 either. Jacob Batalon's Ned is apparently too spoilery for the Russo Brothers to publicly discuss. However, there's the sequel for Spider-Man: Homecoming on the way, so it makes sense that he and Peter Parker will return in some way.

Speaking of Peter Parker, what about Marisa Tomei's Aunt May? She's safe, according to the Russo Brothers, which means that Tony Stark may have some explaining to do when he returns to Earth from Titan. Lupita Nyong'o's Nakia status is currently unknown, but when asked why she wasn't in Infinity War, the Russo Brothers admitted that she was on "missions." Anthony Russo added that she is "deep undercover," which we'll take as her being safe and sound. There you go, some have lived, some we don't know, and some are dust. This report originated from The Huffington Post.