Marvel fans around the world will be flocking to Thursday night sneak peeks of Avengers: Infinity War tonight, but fans in select international markets got to see this superhero adventure early, and it's already pulling in big numbers. Avengers: Infinity War has pulled in an impressive $39 million from its combined opening day tallies in 21 foreign markets, placing as the top movie in every market and even breaking box office records in a number of foreign territories. While we'll have to wait until Sunday to see how Avengers: Infinity War fares in its domestic opening weekend, the early foreign numbers are certainly promising.

The combined $39 million tally includes $6.5 million in South Korea, the largest opening day of all time in that country, while the $6.7 million Infinity War earned in Australia is the second highest of all time, behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Other key markets include France, where it took in $3.9 million, the highest opening day in April and the biggest MCU opening day, plus The Philippines ($2.7 million) and Thailand ($1.8 million), with the latter tallies both representing the highest opening days in each market.

As far as Avengers: Infinity War's domestic debut, the latest tracking numbers put this enormous superhero ensemble at an opening weekend between $235 million and $255 million. Even if it debuts at the low end of that projection, it will be good enough for the biggest superhero opening weekend of all time, surpassing 2012's The Avengers ($207.4 million). If it hits the high end of that spectrum, it will pass the $247.9 million opening weekend record set by Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015. Still, Disney's own projections are, much more conservative, putting the movie's debut at $210 million.

By the end of this weekend, Avengers: Infinity War will have opened in almost every market in the world, with the exception of Russia, where it will debut on May 3, and the all-important release in China on May 11. Success in China is often a vital component of success overseas, with the last four MCU movies, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Thor: Ragnarok and Black Panther all pulling in over $100 million in China alone. The Chinese grosses of both previous Avengers movies have shown how much this particular market has grown in such a short time. While The Avengers only pulled in $86 million from China in 2012, Avengers: Age of Ultron raked in $240 million just three years later.

Avengers: Infinity War has already been raking it in with pre-sales, out-selling the past seven MCU movies combined. It is currently the third-highest movie ever in pre-sales for Fandango, just behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but ahead of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Marvel's Black Panther. Avengers: Infinity War won't have any direct competition at the box office, opening in 4,474 theaters tomorrow, the second-widest release of all time behind last summer's Despicable Me 3, which debuted in 4,529 theaters last June. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news on Avengers: Infinity War's international opening day totals.