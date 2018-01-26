After an extended hiatus, Gwyneth Paltrow finally made her return to the MCU as Pepper Potts in a brief cameo in last year's Spider-Man: Homecoming, and she has since been confirmed to return in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4. Last fall, new Avengers 4 set photos offered a look at Pepper Potts and Tony Stark, who were surprisingly wearing matching outfits, which some have speculated could mean that she will be given her own Iron Man suit like in the comics, where she was called Rescue. Gwyneth Paltrow was recently on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, and while the Iron Man suit didn't come up, Stephen Colbert wondered if she still had the same super powers she did in Iron Man 3, when she was given several different abilities after being infected by the Extremis virus. When asked if she still has powers, or if she can, "still do the flame thing with your hand," Gwyneth Paltrow had this to say.

"You know, to be totally honest, I'm unclear, because it's so secretive and it's all on green-screen and I'm not exactly sure, and they don't let me say anything."

Stephen Colbert responded by asking if, while she was working on this Avengers movie, she ever thrusted her hand forward "toward someone wearing a blue suit with ping pong balls on it," to which Gwyneth Paltrow answers, "Yes." This lead Stephen Colbert to conclude that, "you still have powers." While there have been a few different batches of set photos from Avengers 4 that show Gwyneth Paltrow on set, she wasn't spotted on the Avengers: Infinity War set. We also reported last month that the actress may have dropped a rather huge spoiler for Avengers 4.

The actress posted photos on her Instagram account that were later deleted, but showed the actress wearing a motion-capture suit, which many speculated could mean she will get her own Iron Man suit and become Rescue in Avengers 4. With no confirmed story details for Avengers 4, and very little to go on for Avengers: Infinity War, it remains to be seen when we'll find out more about Pepper Potts' role in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4.

When we briefly saw Pepper Potts' cameo in Spider-Man: Homecoming, there was no indication that she has any powers, or that any traces of the Extremis virus are in her system. While she did put on some impressive displays of power due to the Extremis virus, Pepper Potts was cured of the virus by the end of the movie, but perhaps the virus finds a way to return. It should also be noted that there have been a few indications there will be time travel aspects, with photos from the set revealing older costumes that were seen in previous movies, so it's possible we could see a flashback to Pepper Potts with the Extremis virus.

Pepper Potts' brief cameo in Spider-Man: Homecoming also revealed another important piece of information, that Tony Stark and Pepper Potts are finally getting married. There have been multiple reports that part of Avengers 4 will shift the action to Japan, with speculation arising that this may be where Tony and Pepper's marriage is set to take place. Then again, with the massive threat of Thanos (Josh Brolin) looming over the entire universe, it may not be the best of times to tie the knot. It's possible that the wedding could take place in the closing moments after the final battle with Thanos, but that has yet to be confirmed. While we wait for more details, you can take a look at Gwyneth Paltrow's interview with Stephen Colbert, courtesy of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert YouTube, with the Avengers talk coming at the 8:40 mark.