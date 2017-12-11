Late last week, a video went viral featuring a Knoxville, Tennessee boy named Keaton Jones. The video shows Jones recounting his experience with bullying at school, which was posted by his mother to social media. At the end of the video, Jones heartbreakingly declares, "It'll probably get better one day." Chris Evans and Mark Ruffalo are trying to make sure that day comes very soon, as they've invited him to the Avengers: Infinity War premiere next year.

Yes, Chris Evans, the man who plays Captain America on screen in the MCU and Mark Ruffalo, the actor behind the Hulk and Bruce Banner, both took to social media to reach out to Keaton Jones. Evans was first, turning into a real-life hero as he reached out to Jones, offering some encouragement and, no doubt coolest of all, an invite for him and his mom to go to the Avengers: Infinity War premiere. Here's what he had to say.

"Stay strong, Keaton. Don't let them make you turn cold. I promise it gets better. While those punks at your school are deciding what kind of people they want to be in this world, how would you and your mom like to come to the Avengers premiere in LA next year?"

Mark Ruffalo shortly after followed suit. On Twitter, Ruffalo reached out saying, "Keaton, will you've my guest at the Premiere of #InfinityWar too? I think you are about one of the coolest kids I have ever seen! Can't wait to meet you in person, pal. Forget those ignorant kids. One day, very soon, they are going to feel pretty stupid for this." If those bullies aren't already feeling a little stupid, they more than likely will when Keaton Jones gets to hang out with The Avengers next year and see one of the biggest movies of 2018 before anyone else.

Playing heroes on screen is one thing. It gives kids people to look up to, which is good. But Chris Evans and Mark Ruffalo reaching out this way is on another level. Mark Hamill, the man behind Luke Skywalker, is also known to be a great dude in real-life and reached out to Keaton Jones on Twitter as well.

"Keaton, Don't waste time wondering why a bully would be so mean. They're sad people who think hurting others will make them feel better because they really don't like themselves. They're just jealous because you're so smart & handsome. Your friend, mh"

Keaton Jones' video and the experiences he's had to endure at the hands of his schoolmates is tragic, but the video is helping to shine a light on the issue. And, thanks to guys like Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo and Mark Hamill, they are trying to turn a big negative into a big positive. You can check out Chris Evans Twitter, plus Mark Ruafflo and Mark Hamill's responses to Jones' video, as well as the origianl video.

This is Keaton Jones, he lives in Knoxville and he has a little something to say about bullying.pic.twitter.com/coyQxFp33V — Everything TN (@Everything_TN) December 9, 2017

