This is a big week for Marvel fans as Avengers: Infinity War finally hits theaters, but tonight is the night for the cast and crew. The red-carpet world premiere will be streamed live for fans all over the world as their favorite Avengers arrive in Hollywood to see the movie for the first time. Luckily, fans don't have to wait too much longer, since Infinity War officially opens this Friday, with Thursday night previews for fans lucky enough to score tickets.

For Marvel fans who are looking to watch the world premiere red carpet festivities, there are a few different options. The first way to do so is head over to the official Marvel Facebook page and watch the livestream from there. The second option is the official Marvel YouTube channel that will also livestream the event. Starting at 5:30 PM Pacific time, fans can tune in and watch the red carpet to see interviews with all of the stars until 7:30 PM, when the stream ends so everybody can go into the El Capitan Theater and watch the movie for the first time.

The cast and crew of Infinity War have been on the promotional campaign for the last several weeks and this week will see the campaign go into overdrive. Different members of the cast are scheduled to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live every day this week. For instance, Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Tom Holland (Spider-Man), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Paul Bettany (Vision), and Pom Klementieff (Mantis) will all be on tonight, with different members of the cast on until Thursday night. The entirety of this week's shows will be all about Infinity War exclusively.

While most the promotional tour has been the cast and the Russo Brothers answering questions, Marvel has gotten a little creative with some other tie-in events. The Russo Brothers held a livestreamed version of Family Feud over the weekend, which pitted 11 members of the cast split into two teams in a hilarious competition based off of Facebook user answers. Pom Klementieff seemed to be the member of the Infinity War cast that knew the most about what the fans thought, answering every question she got correctly, blowing away everybody else. On the other side, Mark Ruffalo didn't answer one question correctly.

Marvel fans have already been warned, but the social media embargo for Infinity War gets lifted tonight and the review embargo gets lifted tomorrow afternoon, meaning that potential spoilers will be out there starting tonight. Additionally, the movie opens up earlier overseas, so it might be a good idea to avoid certain corners of the internet this week. The Marvel Cinematic Universe will forever be changed after the events of Infinity War, so don't spoil it for the rest of the fans if you happen to be lucky enough to see the movie tonight. As for the world premier red-carpet event, you can watch that, starting at 5:30 PM Pacific time, below, courtesy of the Marvel Entertainment YouTube channel.