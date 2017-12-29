With the new year approaching, Marvel's Infinity War is shaping up to be the biggest hit of 2018, already topping two separate polls as the most anticipated movie. While it remains to be seen when the next trailer will drop, a new promo poster has been spotted in the wild, which features several different Marvel heroes, many of whom aren't often seen together. While it's not uncommon to find Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Vision (Paul Bettany) hanging out, this poster also features some relative newcomers to the MCU, such as Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), along with two of the Guardians of the Galaxy, Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and Gamora (Zoe Saldana).

As diverse as this cross-section of heroes is, it's still just a small portion of the MCU characters that will be featured in this massive ensemble. Directors Tony and Joe Russo made headlines last year when they revealed that the movie will feature 67 different characters, although they later walked back that number. Still, this movie will unite practically the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, and every major character that has appeared thus far will have a role in this epic superhero adventure. Although it still isn't clear if any characters from the TV side of the MCU will be along for the ride.

We recently learned from Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige that the first 5 minutes of Avengers: Infinity War will be "devastating," adding that fans will know why Thanos (Josh Brolin) is the, "biggest and baddest villain in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe." While the Marvel Studios president wouldn't reveal how these opening moments will be "devastating," at least a few of beloved MCU characters will be killed off right away, which would be an intriguing opening into this epic adventure. Who will be killed off won't be answered until the movie hits theaters on May 4, 2018, kicking off the 2018 summer movie season.

We reported yesterday that Thor's new weapon in Avengers: Infinity War may have already been revealed, thanks to leaked LEGO set photos. While there is no indication that this weapon is actually in the movie, the LEGO set photo features a large axe that is clearly Jarnbjorn from the Marvel Comics, an axe that Thor (Chris Hemsworth) actually used long before he wielded Mjolnir. It was because Thor could not lift Mjolnir after several attempts that he wielded Jarnbjorn, and used it as his primary weapon. This weapon change makes sense, after Hela (Cate Blanchett) destroyed Mjolnir in Thor: Ragnarok. So the mighty Asgardian is in the market for a new weapon, as he gets ready to take on Thanos.

Aside from being named the most anticipated 2018 movie in two separate polls, the Avengers: Infinity War trailer is the most-watched trailer in the history of YouTube, with 100,182,921 views, besting the previous record of 99,984,054, set by the first full-length trailer for Star Wars: The Force Awakens. It's possible that Avengers: Infinity War could break the streak of three years in a row with Star Wars movies topping the domestic charts, since the controversial Solo: A Star Wars Story may not be able to put up the same numbers as its predecessors, 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens, 2016's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and this year's Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Take a look at this new photo below, courtesy of Women of Marvel Twitter.