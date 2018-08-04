After Captain America: The First Avenger, many fans were unsure of the Red Skull's fate, but Avengers: Infinity War revealed what happened to him after touching the Tesseract/Space Stone with his bare hands. He was banished to Vormir for punishment. There, he had to guard the Soul Stone. He instructed Thanos how to retrieve it, which brought doom o the entire galaxy. After the Mad Titan did what had to be done, he obtained the Soul Stone, which again, put Red Skull's fate into question. However, the Russo Brothers have just shed some new light on the character and what he could be up to in the future.

Infinity War is now available to purchase digitally and the special features have been offering a wealth of background information about the film. The Russo Brothers were a part of a live-tweeting viewing party for Infinity War where they answered a lot of questions from fans. One of the bigger questions that was answered by the directing duo had to do with the fate of Red Skull after Thanos gained the Soul Stone. The Russo Brothers were asked directly if Red Skull can leave Vormir and they had this to say.

"Red Skull is free to leave Vormir, and he is also free to pursue his desire for an Infinity Stone."

Now that Red Skull is free to leave Vormir, it seems that he could have a future within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Russo Brothers tease that he can now go hunt for Infinity Stones as well, which would pit him up against Thanos, if he shows up in Avengers 4. Let's just hope that he learned his lesson from last time and has purchased a pair of gloves to handle any Infinity Stone that he chooses to go after.

With another Russo Brothers reveal, more questions come into play. It's still not clear why trying to obtain the Space Stone banished Red Skull to Vormir to guard the Soul Stone. It isn't explained in Infinity War and isn't really a plot hole, it's just a mystery. Perhaps the Soul Stone will be further explored in Avengers 4. After all, Red Skull does tell Thanos that the stone, "has a certain wisdom." What this wisdom is can be looked at in a number of different ways and could play a large part in the final installment of the MCU's Phase 3.

As with anything having to do with Avengers 4, it's unlikely that the Russo Brothers are giving away any huge spoilers having to do with the plot. For now, it looks like Red Skull is free to leave Vormir and do what he likes within the MCU. While the Soul Stone may be explored further in the upcoming Avengers movie, it seems unlikely that Red Skull will make an appearance, though anything is possible. It would just seem weird for the Russo Brothers to make that reveal nearly a year before the movie hits theaters. You can check out what the Russo Brothers had to say about Red Skull's new freedom below, thanks to The Avengers Twitter account.