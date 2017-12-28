A new image from Avengers: Infinity War has arrived online. We know that the third Avengers movie is going to bring virtually every Marvel hero together on the big screen for the first time. That includes the Guardians of the Galaxy meeting up with some of the other heroes. Namely Thor, who is surrounded by Mantis and Rocket Raccoon in this new photo.

Thor isn't looking too good in this latest look at Avengers: Infinity War. The image features him laying down, though the location isn't clear. However, in the Infinity War trailer, we see Thor aboard the Milano, so it's likely that's where he's at. Pom Klementieff's Mantis is behind the God of Thunder with her hand on his head, with Rocket Raccoon, voiced again by Bradley Cooper, looking rather concerned.

In addition to the new photo, Robert Downey Jr. also talked about Avengers: Infinity War and his excitement for Iron Man meeting the Guardians of the Galaxy. We still haven't seen Iron Man interact with any of the Guardians yet, but it's sure to happen in the movie at some point. Downey is mostly excited to introduce his 5-year-old son to Rocket, as he absolutely loves cosmic heroes of the MCU and is said to watch the opening scene from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 on repeat.

"Now I get to tell him that I know those guys. Maybe I can even introduce him to a raccoon one day, if he's lucky."

Avengers: Infinity War, which arrives in theaters on May 4, is going to be the culmination of an entire decade of MCU filmmaking. It's also been named the most-anticipated movie of 2018, which isn't all that surprising. Aside from seeing Thanos wreck shop all across the galaxy, Robert Downey Jr. also says his relationship with Chris Evans, who returns as Steve Rogers, is going to be strained and will lead to confrontation.

"That's the hardest for me, because I look at Evans and I just to want to go over and smell him or tell him he looks cool in those sunglasses when he's walking over to have lunch. And then I'm just staring daggers at him, getting mad. But even that relationship is going to take a turn."

Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, the duo behind Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War, are directing both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4, which still doesn't have an official title. We've probably got a while to wait until we see some more footage from the movie, but this photo is more than enough to help get fans excited. Or more excited, for that matter, as people are already really hyped. Be sure to check out the new photo from Infinity War, courtesy of USA Today, for yourself below.