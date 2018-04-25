Avengers: Infinity War has screened for critics and they've officially started to weigh in on the Marvel Studios epic. Those who have any doubts about the upcoming event need not be worried, as the movie has officially been certified Fresh by Rotten Tomatoes. While that by no means ensures that everyone will love the movie, it is a good indicator that many fans are going to have themselves a good time with it. At the very least, it sounds like Marvel didn't drop the ball with this one, which is impressive.

As of this writing, Avengers: Infinity War has an 86 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with 106 reviews counted. Currently, there are 17 negative reviews. These numbers will fluctuate, but that's a reasonable sample size for something like this. What this potentially indicates is that this movie, in the eyes of some, isn't as much of a home run as something like Black Panther, which is currently the highest-rated movie in the MCU on Rotten Tomatoes at 96 percent. For what it may be worth, here's what the aggregation site says the critical consensus is for Infinity War.

"Avengers: Infinity War ably juggles a dizzying array of MCU heroes in the fight against their gravest threat yet, and the result is a thrilling, emotionally resonant blockbuster that (mostly) realizes its gargantuan ambitions."

In terms of how this stacks up in the overall MCU, Avengers: Infinity War is behind Black Panther (96 percent), Iron Man (94 percent), The Avengers (92 percent), Spider-Man: Homecoming (92 percent), Thor: Ragnarok (92 percent), Guardians of the Galaxy (91 percent), Captain America: Civil War (91 percent), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (91 percent) and Doctor Strange (89 percent). So that puts it roughly in the middle of the pack, since there are 18 movies in the MCU overall so far. Infinity war is just ahead of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (83 percent) and Ant-Man (82 percent).

There is a lot to consider when looking at this score. Avengers: Infinity War has the burden of unbelievably massive expectations placed upon it. This has literally been an entire decade in the making and there is an insane amount of stuff this movie needs to accomplish. Fans and critics, on an individual basis, are going to process it very differently. The important thing here is that early word is mostly positive.

Marvel Studios is no stranger to breaking records at the box office, but Avengers: Infinity War is looking at a possible $500 million global opening, with the possibility that the movie could top Star Wars: The Force Awakens for the best domestic opening weekend ever. Fans are very excited. The movie is just around the corner. The reviews are in. After all of the waiting and speculation, this movie is finally about to be here. Now comes the business of avoiding spoilers until you see the movie. Be careful on social media for the next few days, folks. This news comes to us courtesy of Rotten Tomatoes.