Infinity War brought a number of female superheroes to the screen at once, which isn't always the most common in the superhero genre. With this vast number of female heroes on screen, Scarlet Witch actress Elizabeth Olsen brought up the fact that she was the only actress with cleavage showing, which she was not too happy about.

In an interview with Elle, the youngest of the Olsen sisters spoke up about her thoughts on the costume. While her outfit certainly showed a lot less skin than her comic book counterpart, Olsen still felt as though it showed a bit too much, at least in comparison to the movie's other female heroes. When asked what she would change about her outfit, here is what Elizabeth Olsen had to say.

"It would just not be a cleavage corset. I like corsets, but I'd like it to be higher. Everyone has these things that cover them. Tessa Thompson does, Scarlett [Johansson] does. I would like to cover up a bit... It's funny because sometimes I look around and I'm just like, wow, I'm the only one who has cleavage, and that's a constant joke because they haven't really evolved my superhero costume that much,"

This an absolutely valid complaint from Olsen. While characters like Black Widow used to show cleavage in the MCU, their costumes evolved over time to sexualize their characters less. Unfortunately, this has not yet applied to Olsen's character Scarlet Witch, despite Avengers: Infinity War being her fourth appearance in the franchise.

Outside of her appearance, one can only imagine how uncomfortable Olsen's corset was to wear. While I myself, being a male, have never worn a corset, just looking at how tight it is immediately makes me uncomfortable. It is very possible that the discomfort of the corset is part of what upset Olsen so much. Both the discomfort and over-sexuality of the outfit all added up into what we can only assume to be an unpleasant experience for the Scarlet Witch actress.

Hopefully, if Scarlet Witch does appear in an MCU movie after Avengers 4, the costume designers will fix the problem with her outfit. Even if one doesn't agree with Olsen's complaints about her excessive cleavage, a change to her outfit would still certainly be appreciated. With every appearance of her character, Scarlet Witch's costume has barely changed, with the only major change to her appearance being to her hair color in Avengers: Infinity War. While we will most likely not see her outfit from the comics on screen, a change would still be nice for her character's costume.

While many people can't relate to Elizabeth Olsen's complaint about her outfit in her interview with Elle, Olsen herself is most likely the expert on it, considering that she was the one wearing it. While she managed to pull through wearing the outfit in Avengers: Infinity War, it would be nice to see the people at Marvel Studios mixing things up for her outerwear at some point, if not for Olsen herself, then at least for the fans who are anxious to see a visual change for her character.