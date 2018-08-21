The YouTube channel The Unusual Suspects has cut a new trailer for Avengers: Infinity War, following the movie's Blu-Ray release, and has made it into a replica of the Scott Pilgrim Vs. the World trailer from 2010. The music, comedic timing, and graphics from Edgar Wright's video game-themed movie all seem to work perfectly in this remarkably clever cut of Avengers: Infinity War.

The trailer puts a bit of a focus on the Guardians of the Galaxy and Thor, who were some of the more comedic characters in Avengers: Infinity War. In the style of Edgar Wright, the trailer cuts the humorous banter of Thor and the Guardians in a hilarious way, with the music and sound effects adding even more emphasis to the comedy of the moment. Even Peter Dinklage's Eitri earns himself a laugh in this trailer mash-up, with his line, "that's what killing you means," being even funnier in this context.

About a minute into the trailer, some action starts to kick in, making the action-packed content of Avengers: Infinity War even more fun with the music, comedic timing and over-the-top graphics. If you've ever wanted to see video game point scores showing up over dead Outriders as Bucky Barnes shoots them, then this is the perfect video for you. It's fun, and the music and graphics add to the overall experience, making us almost want to watch an entire cut of Avengers: Infinity War setup just like Scott Pilgrim vs. The World.

This hilarious and fun fan-made trailer is actually a breath of fresh air compared to the previous fan-made trailers that have released over the past week. Making a trailer for one movie in the style of another movie has become a common trend online over the past few years, and the videos are almost always fun to watch. However, since Avengers: Infinity War first released digitally three weeks ago, almost all of the fan-made trailers for it have been depressing. Two of the most popular fan-made trailers put the movie in the style of Logan and X-Men: Days of Future Past, both of whom were incredibly slow and tragic in order to match the theme of Infinity War during the final minutes of the movie.

Contrary to these depressing trailers, this Scott Pilgrim style trailer is a lot of fun. It's upbeat, catchy, and reminds us that there is more to Avengers: Infinity War than a bunch of people turning to ash. There's a reason why Avengers: Infinity War was so re-watchable, despite having a two and a half hour runtime, and that was that the bulk of it was just action-packed amusement.

This clever trailer, created by The Usual Suspects, perfectly captures the fun of Avengers: Infinity War, and may be enough to convince people to watch the movie again. The Unusual Suspects have made a variety of other trailer mash-ups over the years, including many more Marvel-themed trailers, but this Infinity War trailer may be their best creation yet. Check out the full video below.