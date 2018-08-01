The year's highest grossing blockbuster is now available to purchase digitally, which means that some special features are also out. The Avengers: Infinity War audio commentary is just one of the many special features that are available in the release and the Russo Brothers open up about the nuts and bolts of the massive superhero film. Like most Marvel Cinematic Universe projects, Infinity War is pretty dark with humorous situations thrown in, but according to the directors, they had to leave some of the jokes out, which included a reference to Sherlock.

Doctor Strange actor Benedict Cumberbatch has played Sherlock on the popular BBC series since 2010 and Robert Downey Jr. has also played the part in a pair of Guy Ritchie Sherlock Holmes movies, which means that a Sherlock joke would have been perfect for some fans. And the joke was something that was strongly considered by the Russo Brothers, as revealed in the Infinity War commentary track. One of the directors says, "I should've said, No shit, Sherlock." Apparently, "everybody really wanted that joke," but they decided to leave it out.

The joke would've come up while Tony Stark and Doctor Strange are meeting up in the park at the beginning of Infinity War. While the Sherlock joke was taken out, it appears that the Russo Brothers almost regret taking it out. It would've broken up the many jokes about wizards that Stark was throwing at Dr. Strange throughout the film as well. One of the Russo Brothers stated that, "It's a meta joke that requires you to be a fan of other movies," which is pretty obvious, but it would've played out pretty well on the big screen.

Infinity War is a pretty dark movie, but the Avengers special features that have been released with the digital version have put a happier tone on the movie. We were teased with the gag reel earlier this week, which showed off the cast cursing at each other and messing up their lines. The gag reel also features the dancing abilities of the Avengers with Thor showing off that he can cut some serious rug. And for the special features, the Russo Brothers commentary is a nice companion to the film that many MCU fans have seen multiple times.

Infinity War is available to purchase digitally right now, but the Blu-ray won't be out until August 14th. The movie is still in theaters and is currently in the top 20 at the box office. As for earnings, the Marvel Studios film has brought in over $2 billion worldwide, making it the highest grossing movie of the year so far. Fans hoping to get some hints about the upcoming Avengers 4 in the newly released commentary will have to look elsewhere. While the Russo Brothers commentary is very informative, it doesn't really give any teases for the next installment. To learn more about the special features included in the Infinity War digital release, head over to Marvel.