Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War is shaping up to be quite darker than expected and now Marvel head Kevin Feige has hinted that the first 5 minutes of the movie are going to be devastating. The first trailer for Infinity War dropped a few weeks ago and has gone on to break YouTube records for the most watched trailer in 24 hours as well as the most watched trailer in YouTube history with more viewers every day. The hype for this first of two movies that will end the MCU as we know it is off the charts and it's only expected to get more intense as the release date nears.

Infinity War is going to see Thanos step out from behind the shadows to become the biggest and baddest villain in Marvel Cinematic History. The fight is going to be brutal, and with his Black Order, the Mad Titan seems invincible. That's the point that Marvel is looking to make abundantly clear according to Kevin Feige. Feige hinted that within the first 5 minutes of Infinity War, something so intense will happen, that will establish Thanos as one of the most dangerous villains in comic history. While speaking at the 2017 Comic-Con in Brazil last weekend, the producer explained that Infinity War will show just exactly how powerful Josh Brolin's Mad Titan really is. He had this to say.

"Well it's certainly the biggest movie we've ever made. It is still shooting, we've been shooting all year long and Josh is doing an amazing job of playing Thanos. You know, we've been teasing Thanos since the very first Avengers film. Remember the end of Avengers, the very end of the movie he turns around in the chair and you realize something bad is coming."

Kevin Feige went on to say that they've been teasing Thanos for so long in all of the Marvel movies, that they are going to have to deliver. So, they will pull no punches and let us know right from the top of the movie that Thanos is not somebody that you want to mess with. We've all known this forever, but Marvel seems intent on letting moviegoers know what they're in for as soon as they set foot in the theater. Feige had this to say.

"We've been teasing him for years and the trick is when you tease something for that long you have to deliver. So, within the first five minutes of Infinity War people will understand why Thanos is the biggest and baddest villain in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe."

In addition, Kevin Feige revealed that although Thanos will have some help in Infinity War, he really doesn't need it. The producer also mentioned that some familiar faces will pop up to help him, but that was already shown in the trailer. The Black Order hasn't really been seen, but Thor's brother Loki can be seen handing over the Tesseract to Thanos, although we're not quite sure of his intentions just yet. Feige explains.

"He's got some company. He's got some old faces that you'll recognize. A certain brother of Thor might show up for a while with him and he has his own team called the Black Order which is a brand-new selection of villains. But really, Thanos doesn't need much help. He can pretty much take care of it himself."

Kevin Feige actually offered up quite a bit of information pertaining to Avengers: Infinity War, which is rare since everything has been so tight lipped. Marvel wants Thanos to be one of the worst villains ever seen in history, but will they be able to deliver? The character has been teased for a decade, but will they be able to pull off what they are trying to achieve? We won't know the answer until we see Josh Brolin's intense performance on the big screen with our own eyes, but from what we've seen, it's looking highly likely that the MCU will deliver the goods. You can read more about what Kevin Feige had to say about Thanos and Infinity War via We Got This Covered.