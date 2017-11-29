At long last, Marvel has released the first trailer for Avengers: Infinity War. It most definitely didn't disappoint and there are some universe-shattering things revealed in this trailer. Almost too many things to name. But one of the MCU's biggest questions likely has been answered by the first trailer. With everything taken into account, it looks like we finally know the location of the final Infinity Stone.

Warning: possible spoilers ahead for Infinity War. The trailer didn't explicitly say where the Infinity Stone is, but we can piece it together with all of the evidence we have at hand. That said, if you'd rather not know, turn back now. Given the enormous battle sequence we see taking place in Black Panther's homeland of Wakanda, with The Avengers there looking to make a bold, brave and possibly last stand, it seems all but confirmed that the final Infinity Stone, The Soul Stone, is in Wakanda.

This makes sense for a few reasons. For one, why else would the biggest battle in the movie (from what we've seen so far) be taking place in Wakanda? At the very least, that has to be one of the biggest battles in the movie. Then there's also the consideration that Black Panther is the final movie coming out before Avengers: Infinity War. This movie is going to have enough to do already, so knowing the location of The Soul Stone before Infinity War arrives will be helpful. Not to mention that having an Infinity Stone at their disposal would possibly help explain, at least in the MCU, why Wakanda is so technologically advanced. All things taken into account, put your money on seeing The Soul Stone show up on February 16, 2018, when Black Panther hits theaters.

As for the other Infinity Stones? The Space Stone, otherwise known as the Tesseract, is in the hands of Loki, as we also see in the trailer. And he appears to be offering it to Thanos, because Loki is and always has been a jerk. The Reality Stone, or the Aether from Thor: The Dark World, was last seen with The Collector's, but since his collection was blown up, so we don't know for sure where it is. The Power Stone, first seen in Guardians of the Galaxy, is with the Nova Corps. The Mind Stone, which was originally Loki's scepter from The Avengers, is in Vision's head. As we see in the trailer, Vision may pay the price for that very reason. Lastly, the Time Stone, aka the Eye of Agamotto, is with Doctor Strange.

Not only is the idea of having The Soul Stone hidden in Wakanda a cool idea that helps explain a lot, but it also should provide us with some amazing visuals. Even though Black Panther hasn't come out yet, Wakanda looks to be an incredible location within the MCU and getting to see Thanos do battle with The Avengers and an army of Wakandan warriors for the fate of the universe? What Marvel fan doesn't want to see that? Avengers: Infinity War arrives in theaters on May 4, 2018.