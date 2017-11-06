If you still didn't get a chance to see Thor: Ragnarok in theaters this weekend, there will be SPOILERS for the movie, particularly the ending, so be sure to read on at your own risk. As you know by know from all of the trailers, Chris Hemsworth's Thor already has a much different look in this film, with his long hair completely gone, but by the end of the film, he undergoes another quite drastic change, which the actor revealed will remain intact during Avengers: Infinity War. This is your last chance to avoid spoilers, so read on at your own risk.

During Thor's final climactic battle with the villainous Hela (Cate Blanchett), Thor lost an eye, much like how his father Odin (Anthony Hopkins) lost an eye. The actor confirmed in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly that the eye patch will carry over into Avengers: Infinity War, and presumably to Avengers 4 as well, which is currently in production. When asked about the decision to have Thor lost one of his eyes, director Taika Waititi had this to say.

"That kind of just evolved just throughout the script process, to just keep stripping that character down, having him lose the hammer and all those things and to kind of create a broken version of the character. At the end, he sort of becomes a refugee."

Avengers: Infinity War is currently in post-production, although there is no indication as to when the first footage will be released to the public. Marvel did reveal the first Avengers: Infinity War footage to the packed crowds at both the D23 Expo and San Diego Comic-Con in back-to-back weekends, although Marvel refused to release that footage to the public at this time. There has been no indication as to when the first trailer may be released, with Marvel and Disney often debuting trailers during Disney-owned programs like ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live and ESPN's Monday Night Football, although it's possible that Marvel could pony up some serious bucks and drop the trailer during the Super Bowl next February.

Avengers: Infinity War started production in late January, while wrapping in mid-July, just before the D23 Expo kicked off. After a brief break that spanned just under a month, the cast and crew got back together to start filming on Avengers 4, the title of which has not yet been revealed since it's reportedly a spoiler for Avengers: Infinity War. It seems possible that the official Avengers 4 title may be revealed during the credits of Avengers: Infinity War, but that has yet to be confirmed. The news came from Taika Waititi and Chris Hemsworth's interview with Entertainment Weekly.