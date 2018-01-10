The script for Thor: Ragnarok has been released online in an effort to land a Best Adapted Screenplay Academy Award. The 129-page PDF is available on the Walt Disney website and it contains some interesting tidbits about the movie. But, the biggest take away comes in the form of a spoiler for how Ragnarok and Avengers: Infinity War line up. The last scene in Ragnarok features Thor and Loki, along with the rest of the Asgardians on their way back to Earth when a huge ship stops them dead in their tracks.

The Thor: Ragnarok script confirms that the giant ship that shows up at the end of the movie is the Sanctuary-2, which is Thanos' Warship. Many had already assumed this, but it wasn't clear if it was Thanos or not since it had not been officially announced. The final pages for the Ragnarok script calls for Thor and Loki looking through the window after their dialogue. "They see -- the massive form of Sanctuary-2, Thanos' Warship approaching," the script said. "A wider view allows us to see all of Sanctuary-2, dwarfing the Ark in size," the script concludes. The interior of Thor and Loki's ship is shown strewn with the dead bodies of the Asgardians who thought they had escaped Hela's destruction of Asgard to build a new home on Earth.

The opening 5-minutes of Avengers: Infinity War has been described as brutal and punishing as well as showing off the true power of Thanos. The trailer shows the interior of Thor's ship thrashed, which means that Infinity War may open up right where Ragnarok left off. Some of Thor's gladiator allies from Sakaar are among the fallen shown in the trailer. It seems that their death-defying escape and triumph over Hela was all for absolutely nothing. A booted foot steps through them, assumed to be Thanos' child Ebony Maw (a member of his Black Guard in the comics, but upgraded to offspring in the MCU). It's unclear whether Thanos himself is present but Loki is seen desperately offering up the Tesseract.

We've also seen more pictures of the scene where Thor meets up with the Guardians of the Galaxy, looking beat-up and pretty confused at the motley crew in front of him. But the question is, was he able to save the surviving Asgardians and send them to Earth? Thor is shown wrestling with some huge door or portal, which may also be part of the escape attempt which will leave him blasted into space and the surviving Asgardians safely to Earth. It's all speculation at this point, but it seems like a safe bet.

Though many had already assumed that the large ship at the end of Thor: Ragnarok was Thanos', it's now been confirmed to be 100 percent true. Whether or not Infinity War starts off with that battle is unclear, but it looks like it's safe to say so with all of the evidence that the script and Infinity War trailer have shown. We'll just have to wait until May 4th to find out just exactly how the movie will start. You can read the script for Thor: Ragnarok for free, via Walt Disney Studios' website.