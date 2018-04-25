Marvel and Disney held premiere screenings in both Los Angeles and New York 2 nights ago for Avengers: Infinity War, and while the premiere and press screenings held today are just days before the Thursday sneak peek screenings on Thursday, April 26, fans may still be concerned about Infinity War spoilers leaking and ruining their movie experience. If you're of this cinematic persuasion, then you're in luck, because a new report has surfaced that shows you how to "protect yourself" from spoilers seeping into your various feeds. One of the most prevalent corners of the internet for spoilers is Twitter, but it's quite easy to avoid any spoilers by following a few simple steps.

Twitter

Twitter users can not only mute certain words, but also whole accounts that might divulge spoilers. All you have to do is, after logging on, click on the small thumbnail photo of your profile picture, and go down to Settings and privacy. On the left hand side of that page, there are numerous other menus, and halfway down the page you'll find "Muted accounts" and "Muted words." If you click on the "Muted words" menu, you'll be brought to a page where you can add specific words or hashtags to Mute, which will not pop up in either your timeline or your notifications. For specific accounts, you can either click on the small "v" shaped button on the right side of a specific tweet, and scroll down to Mute that account, or you can go to their profile and click on the button that looks like three small dots standing on end, and Mute the account that way.

Reddit

Another realm where spoilers are often found lurking is Reddit, where trolls dole out spoilers without prejudice. For starters, the Marvel community on Reddit has identified a number of "subreddits" that they anticipate will be trying to spoil the movie for unsuspecting fans, which you can make your best effort to avoid. These subreddits are r/4chan, r/BeautyGuruChatter, r/BoxOffice, r/freefolk, r/ImGoingToHellForThis, and, appropriately, r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers. Other subreddits that are suspected of leaking spoilers are r/classic4chan, r/greentext and /SquaredCircle. If you don't want any other spoilers leaking onto your page at all, you can go to r/all, hit the "Filter" button on the side of the page and enter all of these subreddits so you won't see them pop up at all.

Facebook and Tumblr

When it comes to other social media outlets like Facebook and Tumblr, there are no "muting" tools like on Twitter and Reddit, but there are still some steps you can take to avoid spoilers. On Facebook, if you have a friend or a news outlet you follow that you suspect may dole out some spoilers, you can simply "snooze" these people/outlets until you see the movie. You can click on the three dots on the far right side of a post, which will bring down a menu, with one option being "Snooze for 30 Days," which you can turn off after seeing the movie. There are also groups such as the notorious Down With Disney's Treatment of Franchises and its Fanboys, which is planning on spoiling the movie for fans who post using certain hashtags, by showing up in the comments of those posts and revealing spoilers.