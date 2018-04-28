Never underestimate the spoiling powers of Mark Ruffalo and Tom Holland. It was believed that the spoiling duo had made it to the finish line without revealing the secrets of Infinity War, but that turned out to be false. Ruffalo spoiled the movie about a year ago while Holland ruined it for a theater full of fans in Los Angeles just last night, which should strike fear into anybody trying to avoid spoilers for the still untitled Avengers 4. There are SPOILERS for Avengers: Infinity War below, so read ahead at your own risk.

According to Megan Amram, Tom Holland ruined Infinity War for a bunch of people who attended a showing at the ArcLight Theater in Hollywood. She didn't go into much detail, but apparently, people were not very happy with the Spider-Man star. However, it seems that it was accidental, so hopefully those in attendance can forgive Tom Holland at some point. Amram had this to say.

"This is not a spoiler but a highlight of my LA life so far was last night when @TomHolland1996 accidentally revealed an #InfinityWar spoiler to an entire arclight theater who hadn't seen it yet."

Along with Tom Holland, Mark Ruffalo is also well-known for spoiling the secrets of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor famously accidentally livestreamed the audio of the first 30 minutes of Thor: Ragnarok on Facebook last year. As for the secrets of Infinity War, Ruffalo actually spoiled the ending nearly a year ago. During an interview with Good Morning America during the D23 Expo, Ruffalo told an interviewer, unprompted, about the end of Infinity War. He said.

"Wait til' you see the next movie... everybody dies."

Mark Ruffalo was sitting next to Don Cheadle when he blurted out the secret, which resulted in a pretty good look from Cheadle. Ruffalo quickly walked back the comment and tried to talk about something else. Anybody who has been publicly praising Ruffalo and Tom Holland for not spoiling anything in Infinity War should immediately take back that praise, as the actors are apparently not able to keep any sort of secret. At least Tom Holland's spoiler only happened at one movie theater.

Infinity War is currently out in theaters and enjoying some major success, which isn't a surprise to anybody. It also isn't a surprise to anybody that Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo figured out a way to spoil the movie in the end after all. The Russo Brothers famously created fake scripts specifically for Tom Holland to prevent him from ruining Infinity War for the hardcore MCU devotees and Mark Ruffalo has had a couple of pretty stern talks with Disney regarding his big mouth. It might be wise to stay away from those two for the next year in anticipation of Avengers 4. You can watch Mark Ruffalo spoil Infinity War last summer below, provided by the Good Morning America YouTube channel.