The backlash against Star-Lord's actions in Avengers: Infinity War are still being scrutinized and Chris Pratt is defending those actions. The Russo Brothers have also come out to defend Star-Lord in recent interviews, but Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are not having it. Pratt's Star-Lord could have stopped Thanos right then and there on Titan, but he let his emotions get the best of him. Now, Chris Pratt says that he still wouldn't change a thing, even if they did it one hundred times.

Chris Pratt's defense of Star-Lord echoes that of the Russo Brothers. But still, MCU fans aren't having any of it and many see Star-Lord's actions as selfish, even as the reality sets in of why Peter Quill is the way he is in Infinity War and Guardians of the Galaxy. Part of the allure of the Guardians are their heartbreaking and fragile backgrounds that make them "very human," as Chris Pratt would say. He explains.

"People seem to be upset with Star-Lord. Look - the guy watched his mother die, he watched as his father-figure died in his arms, he was forced to kill his own biological father. And now has suffered the loss of the love of his life. So, I think he reacted in a way that's very human, and I think the humanity of the Guardians of the Galaxy is what sets them apart from other superheroes. I think if we did it a hundred times I wouldn't change a thing."

The Russo Brothers pretty much said the same thing when addressing Star-Lord's actions in Infinity War. Guardians of the Galaxy director and writer James Gunn was able to take some comic book characters that are vastly different from each other and bring them together to form a big dysfunctional family. Even though Peter Quill is the only human in the group, they all share the emotions and terrible background stories that make them relatable and who they are.

What the Russo Brothers and Chris Pratt fail to mention is that had it not been Star-Lord, Drax the Destroyer would've more than likely stepped up to the plate, if he had the chance. He nearly did on Knowhere, which was already a trap set by Thanos to begin with. However, we didn't know that at the time. Instead, we see Drax running towards the Mad Titan to avenge the death of his family, much like Star-Lord did.

The Russo Brothers and the rest of the directors and writers of the MCU have taken the superhero and added the human element, a fragility, a weak spot. Infinity War is just the beginning with Avengers 4 on the horizon, left to change the MCU as we currently know it and set up the next phase. In other words, get used to seeing some emotional and human responses from some of the most beloved superheroes in history. You can see more of what Chris Pratt had to say about Star-Lord and his motivations below, thanks to the Radio Times YouTube channel.