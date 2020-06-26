Avengers: Infinity War is now streaming on Disney+. This would have undoubtedly been a movie that Disney would have loved to have on the service on day one when it launched last November. Unfortunately, an existing deal with Netflix made that an impossibility. That may have been particularly frustrating for Marvel fans, especially because Endgame has been on the service this whole time. But this is certainly a better late than never situation, and it also means that nearly every Marvel Cinematic Universe movie is on Disney+ now, save for a few stragglers.

The Disney+ homepage now proudly displays Avengers: Infinity War, both at the head of the "new" section, as well as in the rotating banner at the top of the page. And for good reason. This is one of the biggest movies, not just under Disney's umbrella, but of all time. It was en event a decade in the making that left us with one of the biggest cliffhangers in cinematic history and went on to earn more than $2 billion at the box office. And there is no way that Endgame goes on to break the all-time box office record without what this movie accomplished.

It also represents a turn of the tide in the streaming game at large. Disney, before they got into the direct-to-consumer business for themselves, cut a deal with Netflix that allowed for recent movies to be made available on the service shortly after they debuted on Blu-ray. That included the biggest brands in Disney's catalog such as Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel. But when Disney+ became a thing, that contract wasn't renewed. As such, titles have slowly been leaving Netflix in recent months and the number of big Disney movies still available is now quite small.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is the final MCU movie on Netflix but it will be departing shortly. Once it arrives on Disney+, which will happen on August 14, the MCU, nearly in its entirety, will be available for subscribers, which adds a lot to the arguable value of the service. The only two movies that will be missing are Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home. But unless Disney cuts some sort of unexpected deal with Sony, they likely won't ever be coming to Disney+. While those movies exist within the MCU, they were produced by Sony and, ultimately, the studio can do with them what they wish.

Solo: A Star Wars Story and Incredibles 2 are both set to leave Netflix in July as well, which will further dwindle Netflix's list of Disney titles. Both of the movies will be making the jump to Disney+. Once Solo is available, every single Star Wars movie will be in one place, which is big for Disney as it is easily one of the biggest franchises they own. Those who wish to stream Avengers: Infinity War can do so now by heading on over to Disney+.