After the Infinity War Canadian TV fake out, Marvel fans were very skeptical about the prospects of seeing new footage debut for the Super Bowl. But those fears were put to rest when the new Infinity War TV spot aired during the big game. Fans were treated to a lot of super heroes in 30 seconds of epic brand-new footage that has sent the hype machine into overdrive. The new TV spot marks the first new footage that we have been treated to since the first trailer dropped in October of last year.

Right off the bat in this fresh Super Bowl spot, we're shown Tony Stark, Peter Parker, and Doctor Stephen Strange looking at an unknown object, looking like they've already been in some battles. This is the beginning of the end and the trailer doubles down on that theme. Though Thanos is only briefly seen at the end of the trailer, a feeling of darkness permeates the 30-second clip as we see various Avengers. Thor is seen with the Guardians of the Galaxy, flying in a spaceship with a bored teenage Groot on his electronic device and an enthusiastic Rocket Raccoon.

One of the bigger reveals in the new Infinity War trailer was Captain America's new shield that was made for him in Wakanda. The shield was shown off in a new action figure, but this is the first time that we have seen the morphing capabilities. It looks as if the new shield is customized to fit Cap's arm, almost as if it's a part of him and it looks really cool. We're also treated to a brief look at the powers of Iron Man's new powerful armor repairing itself while Nebula gets into the battle.

Winter Soldier, Black Widow, and Captain America are shown running alongside Black Panther in the previously seen Wakanda footage. Loki is seen lurking in the shadows and Spider-Man looks like he's on the hellish ride of his life. Basically, Marvel Studios fit a whole lot of stuff into 30 seconds without spoiling anything. The trailer is definitely spoiler-free and does exactly what it should do, which is make people super excited for May 4th to come around. For now, we have this new Infinity War TV spot and Black Panther in a few weeks to tide us over.

We've collected some of the best screenshots of the brand new Infinity War TV spot and you can check them out below. Along with seeing our heroes in action, the new shots show off how beautiful some of the scenes are. There's an aerial shot of Wakanda that really shows the size of the battle that we saw starting on the ground. It's also cool to see Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, and Iron Man collaborating on an unknown mission. May can't get here fast enough. You can check out the brand-new 30 second trailer for Infinity War below, thanks to Marvel Entertainment's YouTube channel.