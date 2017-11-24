Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War is shaping up to be one of next year's most highly-anticipated movies, and last week, a report claimed that fans heading to theaters to see Star Wars: The Last Jedi will also get to see the first Avengers: Infinity War trailer. One super fan awaiting this trailer is digital artist BossLogic, who spent part of his holiday weekend creating new posters for Avengers: Infinity War, which by no means are official posters sanctioned by Marvel Studios. But they are unique and creative. They all take a unique, math-based approached at the title in quite the creative way.

For those of you who may not be so mathematically-inclined, there is an actual symbol for infinity, which is essentially a sideways 8, so BossLogic decided to have some fun by integrating the infinity symbol into the Infinity War title, while using the six Infinity Stones that Thanos (Josh Brolin) is seeking for his Infinity Gauntlet, to make up the infinity symbol. Then the artist decided to take it one step further, creating posters that use this infinity symbol as the base for new character posters. The artist created posters that captured the essence of Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Captain America (Chris Evans), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Spider-Man (Tom Holland).

Given how many Avengers: Infinity War characters there will be featured in this movie, BossLogic could conceivably keep churning these posters out for a very long time. Other characters that he could make posters for include Black Widow (Scarlet Johansson), The Falcon (Anthony Mackie), Vision (Paul Bettany), Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olson), The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), War Machine (Don Cheadle), Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), Wong (Benedict Wong), Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Groot (Vin Diesel), Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Kraglin (Sean Gunn) and Thanos (Josh Brolin), just to name a few. Directors Anthony and Joe Russo made headlines last year when they revealed Infinity War would have upwards of 67 characters, but they later backed away from that exact figure.

As the Avengers and their allies have continued to protect the world from theaters too large for any one hero to handle, a new danger has emerged from the cosmic shadows: Thanos. A despot of intergalactic infamy, his goal is to collect all six Infinity Stones, artifacts of unimaginable power, and use them to inflict his twisted will on all of reality. Everything the Avengers have fought for has led up to this moment - the fate of Earth and existence itself has never been more uncertain. Avengers: Infinity War will then lead into the final Phase 3 movie, Avengers 4, the title of which won't be revealed until after Infinity War's release since it's a huge spoiler for the movie itself.

The last we heard about Infinity War was a report from yesterday, which claimed that the movie may be bringing back two more characters who have recently been established in the MCU, The Ancient One (Tilda Swinton) from Doctor Strange and Hela from Thor: Ragnarok. Still, there has been no confirmation that those characters are confirmed for Avengers: Infinity War, which is set to hit theaters on May 4, 2018. While we wait for more details on this highly-anticipated superhero adventure, take a look at these unique character posters from BossLogic Twitter.