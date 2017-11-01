Thor: Ragnarok arrives in theaters this week, which is going to provide us with quite possibly our most satisfying outing with Mark Ruffalo's Hulk thus far in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We haven't seen Hulk/Bruce Banner since the end of Avengers: Age of Ultron, but he's going to be starting a three movie arc that will carry through Avengers 4. According to Mark Ruffalo, that's going to lead to some unlikely friendships and hilarious interactions. Namely, between Hulk and Rocket Raccoon in Avengers: Infinity War. Here's what he had to say about it in a recent interview.

"All of the universes coming together is just a sight gag within itself...It's a very funny relationship that the two of them have: First of all, it's the biggest superhero and the smallest. Just keeping them in a frame together is a feat and hilarious in itself."

In a previous interview, Vin Diesel revealed that Hulk and Groot will be engaged in quite the fight. Groot will be a teenager in Infinity War, and as some teens are prone to do, it's possible this fight erupts over Groot's jealousy between new pals Hulk and Rocket. It's also been teased that Groot could get a standalone movie, and this would explain why he's no longer hanging with Rocket. Diesel had this to say.

"I know that somewhere in the universe, you are going to see Groot and Hulk battle. You can write it somewhere, you are going to see that poster: Hulk Vs Groot!"

We know that Thor: Ragnarok is going to see the relationship between Hulk and Bruce Banner expand a bit. Plus, Hulk's vocabulary is going to expand as well. That leaves room for a lot of interesting character development, but also for some great interactions. Rocket Raccoon and Hulk are so different, both physically and in terms of their character traits, that any screen time they have together could be priceless. But Hulk and Rocket do both share a love of destruction, which could make for some fun on screen madness.

Mark Ruffalo also says, "We're consciously heading in a direction where this separation that you're seeing right now is going to be dealt with and explored," in terms of the dynamic between Bruce Banner and Hulk. So that's going to be explored, along with the relationships he forms with other MCU characters, over the course of the next few movies he appears in. We have to wait a while for Avengers: Infinity War, but Ruffalo promises the relationship between Hulk and Thor in Ragnarok will be a ton of fun.

"There's an oddball quality to it, Hulk's largeness and simplicity of thinking and Thor's otherworldly, god-like naivete. And Banner and Thor together: The least superhero of them all with the most superhero of them all. It's so silly and goofy and fantastic, of course you're going to have high jinks."

Kevin Feige won't rule out possibly getting a Hulk solo movie made one day, but Mark Ruffalo isn't optimistic it's ever going to happen, because Universal still controls the rights to the character's solo movies. So, instead, they're going to play out his arc in Thor: Ragnarok and the next two Avengers movies. As indicated in this interview with USA Today, it sounds like it's going to be pretty interesting. Thor: Ragnarok arrives in theaters this weekend, with Avengers: Infinity War set for May 4, 2018. Avengers 4 will arrive on May 3, 2019.