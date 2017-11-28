Marvel has released a brand new poster for Avengers: Infinity War. This movie is arguably the most highly-anticipated in the history of the MCU, and that's really saying something. Marvel seems to understand that, which is why they're really building up the hype now. They've just announced that the first Avengers: Infinity War trailer is going to debut online tomorrow and, to further stir up some excitement, they've released this new poster.

The poster itself is very simple. It features the classic Avengers logo, with the word Infinity written in the middle of the A. It also has the May 4 release date and that's about it. However, the color scheme is new, boasting quite a bit of purple. Since Avengers: Infinity War is finally going to fully bring Thanos into the MCU, and he's big and purple, that's likely why Marvel decided to use that color for this poster.

Marvel also released a series of several posters over the summer during San Diego Comic-Con that, when put together, they make a massive image that teases what's to come in Avengers: Infinity War. The movie is going to assemble virtually every hero we've seen in the MCU up to this point on screen together in order to try and stop Thanos from collecting all of the Infinity Stones. He's already got the Infinity Gauntlet and if he manages to get all of the stones as well, the universe is in big trouble. Will Earth's mightiest heroes really be enough to stop him? Probably not, since Avengers 4 is still on the way, but it should be a spectacle watching them try.

As far as what we can expect from the trailer tomorrow? Detailed descriptions of the footage made their way online following the trailer's debut over the summer, in addition to some very low-quality leaks. In the trailer that was shown over the summer, Thanos throw a planet, we get to see Spider-Man actually use his Spidey-sense and Captain America is rocking a beard while Black Widow has gone blonde. And action. Lots of action. Though, Marvel could have edited the trailer down quite a bit for this initial teaser. There's no guarantee we're going to see the same footage that was shown over the summer. In any case, we're definitely getting our first look at the culmination of 10 years of Marvel movies. The word epic is perhaps overused these days, but this truly is going to be epic.

Joe Russo and Anthony Russo (Captain America: Civil War) are directing both Avengers: Infinity War and the still untitled Avengers 4, which will bring an end to the MCU as we know it. The movies are set for release on May 4, 2018, and May 3, 2019, respectively. Be sure to keep your eyes peeled for the first Avengers: Infinity War trailer tomorrow, which will make its official debut on Good Morning America around 6am. You can check out the Avengers: Infinity War poster, courtesy of Marvel Entertainment, for yourself below.