Vision get the gruesome upper hand in some VFX test footage from Avengers: Infinity War. The footage comes from the recently released (and sold out) Infinity Saga boxset. The $550 limited edition Infinity Saga set includes 23 movies from the first three Marvel Cinematic Universe phases, along with a ton of deleted scenes and bonus footage. We were recently treated to an unused Age of Ultron VFX shot that featured a pregnant Scarlett Johansson and a clear image of the Captain Marvel stand-in actress, who was also going to be in Ultron.

The Infinity War VFX footage finds Vision and Thanos' Corvus Glaive facing off. The two are engaged in battle when Vision shoots a beam at Glaive, which he easily deflects. It should be noted that the footage looks excellent. Soon, the tables turn as Glaive pounces on Vision and has him pinned against a wall. He reaches to snatch the Mind Stone, but Vision ducks and then finds himself behind Glaive. Vision then successfully thrusts his hands inside Glaive's chest cavity and crushes his heart.

The action-packed footage would have made for an excellent scene in Infinity War, but it may have been a little on the dark side. It's pretty amazing to see how much work went into making the movie and how much of it actually ended up getting used. Regardless, it's here in the Infinity Saga boxset for MCU fans to enjoy now, along with a ton of other extras. As for a future, non-limited set, it's unclear if Marvel Studios will be releasing one. At this point in time, it looks like the limited set will be the only way to see some of this exclusive content.

Vision did not make it out of Infinity War alive. Thanos, though nearly beat by Wanda Maximoff, was able to snatch the Mind Stone from Vision's head, which killed him instantly. However, we do know that he will be back in the upcoming WandaVision series, though we don't know how he makes it back. The Disney+ show's first footage was unveiled yesterday during the Super Bowl, along with the first looks at The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki. Star Paul Bettany says he is surprised that the studio let them get so weird with the story.

Like Tom Hiddleston playing Loki, Paul Bettany loves being able to play Vision. The actor recently said that he and Elizabeth Olsen have been having a lot of fun making WandaVision and it shows, even through the brief bit of footage we were treated to yesterday. For now, fans will have to settle for seeing Vision kill Corvus Glaive while they wait for more footage from the show to debut. You can check out the Infinity War VFX test footage from the Infinity Saga boxset below, thanks to Reddit.