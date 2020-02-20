A new Avengers: Infinity War behind-the-scenes image reveals the construction of Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet. Thanos was a major thorn in the side of Earth's Mightiest Heroes. He ripped the universe apart with a single snap and the movie spent a lot of time fleshing out the villain who we'd only previously seen in little bits on the big screen. Now that both Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame have come and gone from theaters, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been treated to a lot of great behind-the-scenes images, which is huge since both projects were made with secrecy as the goal.

The Infinity Gauntlet photo was shared by photographer Chuck Zlotnick. It shows his friend, who he refers to as Fred, constructing the mighty weapon wielded by Thanos in Infinity War. The weapon appears to be near the final stages of completion since the Infinity Stones are being placed onto it. A lot of time and effort goes into making the MCU movies and the Infinity Gauntlet had to look good, especially since comic book fans already had a solid visual in mind for it.

Thanos was able to obtain all of the Infinity Stones in Infinity War. After that, all it took was one snap to Decimate half of the universe, including some of the most beloved superheroes of all time. Thor could have easily killed the Mad Titan while on Wakanda, but he chose to give a speech first, which allowed the villain to complete his plan. However, although Thanos was able to complete his original plan, things didn't work out so well for him in the end.

By the time Avengers: Endgame hit theaters, we learn that the Infinity Gauntlet took a lot out of Thanos. His arm was left badly injured and he ends up getting his head chopped off by Thor, who took the original advice of his foe. The damage had already been done and the Infinity Gauntlet that Thanos used disappeared, which set the story up for Endgame. Time travel was the key and Tony Stark had to create his own Infinity Gauntlet to battle the Mad Titan for a second time. We all know how that worked out for everybody.

Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame were two of the most secretive movies the MCU has ever produced. Hardcore fans were tearing apart each rumor or set image to try and figure out what was going to happen in the movies. It's pretty amazing that Marvel Studios was able to mostly keep everything under wraps during those years that went into making both projects. But now, it's time to reveal all of the behind-the-scenes secrets, which must feel pretty good for all parties involved now that practically everyone on Earth has seen them. You can see the construction of the Infinity Gauntlet below, thanks to Chuck Zlotnick's Instagram account.