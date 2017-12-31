The excitement is building even higher for Infinity War, which has been deemed the most anticipated movie of 2018 by more than one poll and now one of the directors is shedding some light on where Thor's story picks up. We've been getting little bits of information about Infinity War pretty frequently since the release of the trailer last month and anything that is shared from the Russo Brothers or even Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige is put under the microscope by the devoted fans of the MCU who are looking forward to seeing one of the biggest battles in cinematic history on the big screen. And now, we have a little bit more information about how Thor fits into Infinity War.

In a recent interview, Infinity War co-director Anthony Russo was asked about who he was looking forward to seeing the most on the big screen. He answered that Thor's story was what he was most excited about and also revealed that his story will pick up exactly where Thor: Ragnarok left off, which means that it's not going to start on a good note for the God of Thunder. Anthony Russo had this to say while talking about Thor's story arc in Infinity War.

"I'm going to pick Thor because Thor, we're picking up his story from the end of Thor: Ragnarok and at the end of that film as any fan would know his home planet of Asgard is destroyed, and so the character is in new territory so to speak, because his past has been torn away from him to a degree."

In addition, Anthony Russo compared Thor's situation to Captain America's in Winter Soldier. Russo mentioned that both characters have old stories that both get updated and the characters progress and go through "radical transformations." From what we've seen in Ragnarok, Thor's transformation has already begun, so it will be interesting to see where Infinity War decides to take his story. Russo explains.

"I think it's very similar to Captain America's situation when we picked up his story in Winter Solider when Joe and I came on to do our first movie for Marvel. Cap was in a place where we were very much catching him up in the modern world and seeing what that meant to him, and figuring out how you move a character that far forward and that far away from where they started back during the 40s, so I think in Thor we have similar opportunities with that character in this movie is that he's going through a radical transformation and he's moving forward in a way where he can never go back, and that's always a fun place to be with a character as a storyteller."

Some new images from Avengers: Infinity War popped up online last week that featured Thor in the care of the Guardians of the Galaxy, which is teased at the very end of the trailer. Thor is confused and bloody, which looks like his battle with Thanos may have been pretty brutal. We don't know if Infinity War will start with Thor's story, but it would make sense. Kevin Feige has promised some intense brutality from Thanos in the first 5 minutes of the movie, so this could be what he is referring to. If this is the case, Loki might not be making it out alive. However, this is all speculation at this point.

Thor will battle with the Mad Titan and it appears that he may do it more than once, which means there's a chance that the God of Thunder might not make it to Avengers 4. Again, we'll have to wait and see, but two or more run-ins with Thanos may be more than anybody can take. Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on May 4th, 2018 and for fans of the MCU, that day cannot get here faster. While we wait, check out the interview with Anthony Russo discussing Thor's storyline in Infinity War courtesy of ComicBook.com.