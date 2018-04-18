With Avengers: Infinity War directors Anthony and Joe Russo in the midst of their press tour for the movie, the filmmakers have shed some light on why they used fake scripts on the set. It was recently confirmed that the filmmakers used fugazi storylines that featured bogus twists during the production. Actors such as Tom Holland and Elizabeth Olsen have stated that there were fake scripts on set, and now the Russo Brothers have confirmed it as well. Here's what Joe Russo had to say about why they used these fake scripts, throwing some shade towards Tom Holland.

"We put a lot of effort into making sure nobody knows the true story of the film. All the actors were given fake scripts... very few people have seen the actual film itself. We can't trust anybody, at least of all Tom Holland, with the truth. It's a burden to bear for them. It's probably easier to have read a fake script and a fake ending because they don't have the pressure of knowing what happens in the movie and then they have to hide it."

Paul Bettany recently confirmed that the actors spent time rehearsing scripts, "that had fake scenes in it, fake twists, fake storylines," which isn't terribly surprising, especially considering how much Tom Holland has let slip since joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War. All of these tweaked scripts and supposed twists were utilized to protect the story, since this movie marks, essentially, the beginning of the end for the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it. Here's what Joe Russo had to say about why putting in all of that effort to create fake storylines was all worth it.

"It's important that all that time and energy that people have spent investing in the Marvel Universe over the last decade, all the passion and emotion, all the conversations that they've had online, we don't want the ending spoiled."

After Avengers: Infinity War, the MCU continues with Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, with Captain Marvel, which is currently in production, slated for release on March 8, 2019. Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will come to an end with Avengers 4, which hits theaters on May 3, 2019. Many fans assumed that the full title for Avengers 4 will be revealed after Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters, since the title is said to be a big spoiler for Infinity War, but the Russos have recently hinted that we may not learn the title for quite some time.

Regardless of the fake scripts and Avengers 4 spoilers, Avengers: Infinity War is shaping up to be the biggest movie of the year, with the most recent box office projections putting the opening weekend between $235 million and $255 million. At the low end, it would be good enough for the second highest opening weekend ever, and at the high end, it would be enough to surpass the $247.9 million record set in December 2015 by Star Wars: The Force Awakens. You can head on over to Games Radar for their interview with the Russo Brothers.