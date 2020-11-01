Avengers: Infinity War and its sequel Endgame saw the entire MCU come together for a grand cosmic adventure. Fans were thrilled to see superheroes from separate franchises interacting together onscreen. One of the best pairings were between Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark and Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange. To celebrate Halloween this year, Downey posted a throwback video from the sets of Infinity War where he can be seen sporting Doctor Strange's Cloak, with the following message.

"Capes, broomsticks, cauldrons... Happy All Hallow's Eve... #halloween #happyhalloween"

The footage is not simply of Robert Downey Jr. goofing off on set by trying on another's hero's costume, but rather part of a sequence that was deleted from the final cut of the movie. The scene takes place on board Ebony Maw's spaceship, where he is torturing Strange, while Iron Man and Spider-Man have secretly boarded the ship.

In the scrapped scene, Tony and Doctor Strange were briefly supposed to exchange costumes, with Tony sporting the Cloak of Levitation, while Strange suits up in the Iron Man armor to catch Ebony Maw off guard. Photos from the planned scene have been floating around the internet for months, sparking fans' imaginations with what might have been.

In the days leading up to the release of Infinity War, two of the characters that fans had been particularly looking forward to seeing meet up for the first time were Doctor Strange and Tony Stark. In the past, the similarities and differences between the two characters had frequently been remarked upon, with both men being extremely intelligent and successful alpha males with a problem with kowtowing before authority. But while Tony devoted his life to science, Strange took up the mantle of the Sorcerer Supreme.

Fans' expectations were more than met with the release of Infinity War. Tony and Strange's relationship became the lynchpin of the entire story. The two butted heads quite a lot at first, but also recognized the skill and resources the other brought to the team. Ultimately, it was by teaming up with Tony that Strange was able to execute the very long-term plan that resulted in Thanos and his army getting dusted in Avengers: Endgame.

Unfortunately, that plan also resulted in the death of Tony Stark, which means fans might never get to see Tony and Strange interact together onscreen again. At least, this particular version of Tony might never see Strange again, but the Multiverse is a very big place.

Doctor Strange's upcoming movie will see him traveling the Marvel Multiverse, where infinite versions of the current MCU exist in various states. That means Strange will almost certainly be meeting up with other versions of The Avengers, including Iron Man, even if this new Iron Man will not be played by Downey Jr.

For now, fans can enjoy Downey's throwback video from his Avengering days, and think back to a time when MCU movies were all the rage at the box-office, unlike 2020, when a single Black Widow movie has been unable to find an opening for a release all year long.