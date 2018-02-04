Ok, this is getting out of hand. Super Bowl 2018 keeps dropping insane trailers and it appears that Marvel didn't want to be left out, so they treated us to the Infinity War TV spot. While Black Panther is one of the most highly anticipated movies of 2018, Infinity War is the most anticipated movie of 2018. The hype surrounding this movie is unparalleled, which was proven when the first trailer broke YouTube records for the most amount of views in a 24-hour period and is still the most watched trailer in YouTube history.

The TV spot for Infinity War is basically a shortened version of the original trailer that was released back in October of last year, and that is definitely not a bad thing. We still have some waiting to do and we don't need to see a ton more footage. Marvel and the Russo Brothers have been masterfully promoting the movie and holding back on sharing new footage. The tactic angers a certain faction of fans, but it will pay off in the end when moviegoers are treated to a spoiler-free experience.

Marvel first unveiled footage from the mighty Infinity War in July during the D23 Expo and again during San Diego Comic-Con, which nearly started a riot in both instances. Fans at home who were not lucky enough to be in attendance at either event had to wait until October to see any footage at all, which was a pretty dark time for hardcore Marvel fans. The footage began to take on mythical status and some of the scenes that were shown in the initial footage was not shown in the recent trailer, so fans are still freeing out to a certain extent.

Josh Brolin and Kevin Feige are promising that the true power of Thanos will be revealed within the first 5 minutes of Infinity War, which has led to some speculation about the fate of Thor's brother Loki. In the clip, you can see Loki handing over the Tesseract, but Thor is later seen alone, discovered by the Guardians of the Galaxy. Some casualties are to be expected in Infinity War and the still untitled Avengers 4, so Loki could very well end up not making it out of the first movie alive. This is speculation at this time, but it seems logical.

Infinity War is all set to hit theaters on May 4th, and as previously noted, the hype is off of the charts. Marvel could probably go the whole rest of the time between now and the release of the movie without promotion of any kind and still have a monster success at the box office. Thankfully, they continue to tease us with some little morsels of new footage. While we wait to see the true power of Thanos, you can check out the brand-new Infinity War TV spot that made its debut during the Super Bowl below, courtesy of Marvel Studios.