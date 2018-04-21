We're nearing the home stretch. Avengers: Infinity War will be in theaters this coming Thursday for preview night screenings. And as we get ready to blast off, we're being bombarded with new TV spots and clips. The latest was tailor-made for international audiences, and it is straight up called The End of Captain America. Is it because he dies? Is it because he's dropped his shield? Is it because he's grown a beard and is calling himself Nomad? We can probably check all those boxes safely.

10 years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have all led up to the epic Infinity War. In this recently released international TV spot, Star-Lord is seen meeting Spider-Man for the first time, grabbing him in a headlock. Peter Quill sure is having an interesting time meeting his new allies. He's already mocked Thor and questioned Tony Stark's leadership abilities in past clips, and now, having Spider-Man in a headlock isn't much better.

Chris Pratt's Star-Lord doesn't seem to be making a good impression on the Avengers in all of the new Infinity War promotional footage that has been released. Star-Lord and Rocket Raccoon might just have a hard time warming up to new people, which makes sense considering what we know about their backstories from the Guardians of the Galaxy movies. Though, later on, it looks like Thor, Groot, and Rocket all make a pretty amazing team.

Elsewhere in the new Infinity War international TV spot, we see do finally see Captain America gearing up for battle in Wakanda and the usual footage of he and Thanos squaring off. Is this the scene that brings an end to Captain America as we know him? Could be.

As with most of the latest promotional spots, the focus seems to be on the comedic aspects of the movie, which has some fans scared. The Russo Brothers have admitted that Infinity War has a lot more comedy in it than Captain America: Civil War and that has not been sitting well with many hardcore Marvel fans. On the other hand, the movie is expected to be pretty dark, so some humor could go a long way in helping to lighten the mood.

The Russo Brothers and the cast have been out on the promotional tour for Infinity War for the past handful of weeks, being overly careful not to spoil anything about the upcoming movie. And for the most part, everything has gone well. The only member of the team to possibly leak any real information has been Sebastian Stan who mentioned some characters who have not been included in any of the footage released or even teased by the Russo Brothers. Surprisingly, that's been about it. Not even Tom Holland has spoiled anything about the movie as of this writing.

Infinity War officially hits theaters next week, but some lucky fans will be seeing the movie beforehand from either the world premiere or just geographical location, so the spoilers will be hitting the internet real soon. It might be best to stay away from Reddit and other social media areas where trolls will try and take the fun out for Marvel fans. It's hard to believe, but the wait is almost over. Soon, it will be time to start waiting for Avengers 4. In the meantime, you can check out the spoiler-free international Infinity War TV spot with Star-Lord getting physical with Spider-Man below, thanks to Marvel Studios.