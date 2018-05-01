There is a whole lot of unanswered questions coming out of Avengers: Infinity War. While the vast majority of fans are very satisfied with what directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo managed to do with the very ambitious crossover event, there are many things they would like to know before Avengers 4 arrives next year. Joe Russo has stepped up to help a little bit by revealing the fate of one particular fan-favorite character following the events of Infinity War.

Warning: major spoilers ahead for Avengers: Infinity War. Read on at your own risk. The opening of the movie picks up right after the events of Thor: Ragnarok. The post-credit scene from Ragnarok revealed Thanos' ship coming across the Asgardian refugees. Since Loki had the Tesseract, unbeknownst to Thor, the Mad Titan needed to retrieve it and that meant a whole lot of death and destruction. The vast majority of the Asgardians, Loki included, gave their lives to Thanos and the Black Order in the process, with Thor narrowly escaping.

We saw tons and tons of bodies in the wake of this wicked attack, but Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie was noticeably absent from the action and her body was nowhere to be found. She was most definitely aboard the ship at the end of Thor: Ragnarok, but where was she? While that question is a bit tougher to answer, Joe Russo has confirmed that Valkyrie is indeed alive. The co-director of Infinity War recently appeared at a high school to do a Q&A and, as part of that of the Q&A, he revealed that Valkyrie will live to fight another day. Unfortunately, he wouldn't reveal much else at this time, which is understandable.

Tessa Thompson recently joked that she was "at the bar" during the events of Avengers: Infinity War, which would be on brand for the character. In all seriousness, it's very difficult to know exactly where Valkyrie is right now. What we do know is that there was at least one smaller ship on the large Asgardian vessel that someone like Valkyrie could have used to escape. It's possible she was sent to do some scouting or something of that nature before the Thanos attack even happened. That's purely speculative, but there are ways for her to have survived the attack. It's also plausible that Heimdal could have sent her somewhere before he died at the hands of Thanos.

Many fans have also pointed out that Korg and his buddy Miek were absent from the events of Avengers: Infinity War. It's been confirmed that there are plans for them in the future of the MCU, so they're safe somewhere as well, but frustratingly, there are no more official details at the time in regards to their whereabouts. This information is helpful for fans who have been pondering such questions, but it's still going to be a very long year until Avengers 4 arrives. This news comes to us courtesy of the Marvel Studios Reddit page.