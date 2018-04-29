The new Weird Trailer for Avengers: Infinity War goes off the rails real fast, bringing in Tobey Maguire to eat Tom Holland's Spider-Man and showing off a singing Thanos. Out of the Honest Trailers and the regular trailers for Infinity War, nothing even comes close to this latest Weird Trailer.

The Weird Trailer starts off with Vanellope von Schweetz from Wreck it Ralph spinning over New York City and it gets even weirder after that. Gamora does her snap from Infinity War for an uncomfortably long time, which angers Tony Stark.

While Infinity War is a pretty intense and serious movie, the Weird Trailer does its best to change all of that. Hawkeye and Ant-Man have been absent from the promos, so the Weird Trailer adds them. Christian Bale's Batman even shows up to talk to Spider-Man in Thanos' Q-Ship.

Basically, anything goes in the Weird Trailer for Infinity War. It's a giant soup where every little thought is turned into a visual mashup of ugliness and bizarre tones. It would be interesting to see the thought process behind the making of this trailer.

As of this writing, the Weird Infinity War trailer has nearly 1 million views, and much like the movie, it shows no signs of stopping. Even with the inclusion of Hawkeye and Ant-Man, this thing is hard to watch.