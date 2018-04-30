Avengers: Infinity War arrived over the weekend and shattered expectations. The movie is truly epic and grand in scale, with virtually every major character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe represented in one way or another. But not everyone truly got their due. So, what was up with Korg in Infinity War?

Warning: major spoilers ahead for Avengers: Infinity War, so read on at your own risk. The beginning of the movie picks up where the Thor: Ragnarok post-credit scene ends. Thanos' ship has found the Asgardian refugees and has destroyed their ship, and seemingly everyone on board, in a quest to get the Tesseract from Loki, who dies as well at the hands of the Mad Titan. But Korg and his bug buddy Miek were nowhere to be found and, unfortunately, they never showed up anywhere else during the events of Infinity War.

So where was Korg during Avengers: Infinity War? It hasn't been truly explained just yet, but what we do know is that we haven't seen the last of the hilarious rock alien in the MCU. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige promised as much saying, "We have plans for Korg and Miek ... When and where we'll have to wait and see, but we, like the audience now that they've seen them, can't get enough," around the time of Ragnarok's release. But that doesn't really explain where Korg and/or Miek are during Thanos' quest for the Infinity Stones.

Many were quick to point out that Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie was also absent from the movie and that her body was nowhere to be found amongst the wreckage of the Asgardian ship. While it would make sense for them to be together, wherever they are, it's not necessarily a guarantee that they have to be. Korg and Valkyrie could have easily split up. Tessa Thompson joked recently that she was "at the bar," which, even if true, doesn't totally explain things.

One thing to consider is that the Asgardian ship clearly has at least one smaller ship on it, as seen in one of the final shots of Thor: Ragnarok. When Avengers: Infinity War kicks off, the ship is already destroyed. Could Korg have possibly escaped somehow to go get help? Did he perhaps depart on some sort of scouting mission prior to Thanos' attack? No matter what the reason, it's entirely possible that he wasn't aboard the Asgardian vessel when it was attacked.

The important things to know are one, Korg and Miek are almost certainly not dead. Two, it's perfectly plausible that they weren't around when Thanos and the Black Order attacked, meaning that they could easily show up, along with Valkyrie, later on down the road, possibly in Avengers 4 next year. It's likely we'll get a more thorough explanation from Kevin Feige or directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo at some point, but at least for now, we can sleep easy knowing that Korg isn't done in the MCU just yet. This comes to us courtesy of Fandango.