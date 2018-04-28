Before reading ahead any further, it should be noted that there are major SPOILERS for Avengers: Infinity War contained within this story, so read at your own risk. Infinity War is now officially in theaters and one of the questions that was lingering before the movie even came out is still pretty much unanswered, which is: Where is Hawkeye? Now, we all know that Clint is back on the farm and that he'll spring into action for the still untitled Avengers 4. However, the main question that should be asked now is: Where is Valkyrie in Infinity War? As it turns out, Tessa Thompson actually has a pretty obvious answer about that.

Infinity War begins right where Thor: Ragnarok left off, as Thanos takes over the Asgardian refugee ship. The movie begins with camera angles panning to show off dead citizens of Asgard and then some other stuff happens. But where is Valkyrie? Where is Korg? Their absence is never explained, which is kind of weird since Tessa Thompson was such a big part of Ragnarok. This question led our own Ryan J. Downey to ask Thompson via social media where her character is during the events of Infinity War, which led to an obvious answer. Thompson simply replied, "they are at the bar...?"

Valkyrie is seen chugging massive amounts of booze in Thor: Ragnarok, so her answer makes a lot of sense. Hopefully she's not being a bad influence on Korg because he doesn't really seem like he can handle too much liquor. In all seriousness, nobody knows where those characters ended up. We can only hope that they show up in Avengers 4, since their absence is never explained in Infinity War.

Taika Waititi, who voices Korg, hasn't revealed any information either, so all we have to go off of are Thor's words in Infinity War when he says that "half" of his people are dead. That possibly means that both Korg and Valkyrie are the half that survived, though it is unknown how they escaped the clutches of Thanos and his Black Order. Basically, we need more answers from the Russo Brothers, and we need them sooner than later, because this whole bar explanation might not be the actual truth.

There's still about a year to go before Avengers 4 hits movie theaters and Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are already impatiently waiting for answers about Valkyrie, Korg, and those two other guys that weren't in Infinity War. We're still waiting on the official title of the fourth movie, which has been teased as scary and a massive spoiler for Infinity War. There's a lot of waiting around to do before the news about the missing characters and the title come into play, so in the meantime, we can all pretend that Korg and Valkyrie are sharing some adult beverages. You can read about Valkyrie's location below, thanks to Tessa Thompson's Twitter account.