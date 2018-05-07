Avengers: Infinity War has been absolutely dominating the box office since its release, but fans have had quite a few questions after seeing it. One such question was why certain trailer footage was missing from the actual movie. Well, directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo have finally broken their silence on the matter and are here to explain why some of that footage didn't make the final cut.

Warning: spoilers ahead for Avengers: Infinity War. One of the key things that we've come to realize is, despite the fact that Hulk was featured in the trailers, the big green guy never appears in the movie outside of the opening sequence, where he gets his butt kicked by Thanos. Joe Russo explained on the latest episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast that they intentionally used shots just for the trailer in order to throw audiences off the scent a bit. Here's what he had to say about it.

"We use all the material that we have at our disposal to create a trailer. We look at the trailer as a very different experience than the movie, and I think audiences are so predictive now that you have to be very smart about how you craft a trailer because an audience can watch a trailer and basically tell you what's gonna happen in the film. We consume too much content. So at our disposal are lots of different shots that aren't in the movie that we can manipulate through CG to tell a story that we want to tell specifically for the purpose of the trailer and not for the film."

As for the specific shot of Hulk from the trailer that many have noticed is absent, Anthony Russo chimed in saying, "That shot that you're referencing was never in the movie in the version that you saw. It was never even created for the movie in that version. It was literally created in that version for the trailer." So not only was it not in the movie, but they designed what would appear to be an expensive shot just for the trailer. That's pretty amazing. One other notable trailer moment is Thanos saying, "Fun isn't something one considers when balancing the universe, but this does put a smile on my face." Why did that rather epic line not make it into Infinity War? Here's what Joe Russo has to offer on that front.

"That was a scripted line for the movie that we replaced with another line that we thought was a little more specific to the storytelling with Gamora. I think he used to say that on Nowhere to Gamora when he emerged from the Reality Cloak as the aether exposed him. And I think we changed it to something that was a little more specific to the storytelling."

Whether you find those explanations to be frustrating or satisfying, that's why the trailer footage wasn't actually in Avengers: Infinity War. We have our answers. None of that really explains why there are multiple toys featuring the Hulk busting out of the Hulkbuster armor, but those are just toys after all. For more with the Russo brothers, you can check out the latest episode of the Happy Sad Confused Podcast.